Fox News Politics: Harris' Heavy Hitter

- Hurricane Helene aftermath leaves Mayorkas in hot water

- Trump to reunite with old nemesis to survey storm damage in key battleground state

- Most NYC residents want indicted Mayor Eric Adams to resign

Most Popular Guy in the Party

Former President Obama is preparing to hit the campaign trail next week for Vice President Harris, focusing on key battleground states in the lead up to Election Day, according to a senior campaign official with anonymity to discuss the matter.

Obama, who served back-to-back terms as president from 2009 through 2017, will kick off his drive in the Pittsburgh area of Pennsylvania on Thursday, a state which remains one of the tightest contests in the nation and which could tip the scales for either candidate.

A Fox News survey of Pennsylvania voters last week found Harris narrowly ahead of Trump by 2 points (50-48%) among registered voters, while the race is tied at 49% each among likely voters. President Biden won the state by more than 80,000 votes in 2020.

President Obama’s Senior Advisor Eric Schultz tells Fox News that the 44th president is determined to help Harris and other Democrats get elected.

"President Obama believes the stakes of this election could not be more consequential and that is why he is doing everything he can to help elect Vice President Harris, Governor Walz and Democrats across the country," Schultz said. …Read More





Capitol Hill

BLOCKING THE BRIEFING: 'It makes no sense': Jordan says FBI stonewalling requests for briefing on Iran hack of Trump campaign …Read More

CAUGHT SHORT-HANDED: Mayorkas claim that FEMA is 'tremendously prepared' comes back to haunt him amid Helene aftermath …Read More

'AXIS' OF EVIL?: Taiwan official warns China, Russia, Iran forming 'alliance' after Blinken says 'no axis' exists …Read More

THRILLER: Blackface photo shakes up toss-up House district in NY …Read More

Tales from the Trail

KEYNOTE SPEAKER: Trump to headline NRA event in pivotal swing state two weeks before Election Day …Read More

BORDER BATTLE: Trump holds significant lead over Harris on immigration, border security in key state: poll …Read More

RAZOR-THIN: Harris leads Trump by 2 in national poll, but shows vulnerabilities with non-White voters …Read More

'I WILL BE THERE': Elon Musk to attend Trump Pennsylvania rally at site of assassination attempt …Read More

NOT ALONE: Melania Trump's pro-choice stand isn't that different from other Republican first ladies …Read More

THE BIG 3: Trump can win on these three key issues, Michigan voters tell Fox …Read More

‘PATHETIC COUPLE’: Trump calls Liz Cheney a 'low IQ war hawk' after appearance in support of Harris …Read More

Across America

EARLY VOTING BREAKDOWN: Connecticut absentee voting begins …Read More

STAGGERING NUMBERS: Immigrant murder rate 'tens of thousands' higher than ICE's bombshell figures: data expert …Read More

'LIES THROUGHOUT': Trump-backed challenger, longtime Dem senator face off in heated debate …Read More

TOGETHER AGAIN: Trump teams up with former GOP nemesis to survey storm damage in key battleground state …Read More

'INCREDIBLY PROBLEMATIC': Soros-backed dark money network paid New York Dem candidate's salary …Read More

GET HIM OUT: Most New York City residents want indicted Mayor Eric Adams to resign: poll …Read More

BLUE CITY YELLOWBELLIES: Elon Musk: LA residents recoil at mention of Trump's name …Read More