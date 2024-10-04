Taiwan official warns China, Russia, Iran forming 'alliance' after Blinken says 'no axis' exists

Taiwan’s de facto U.S. ambassador is warning that China, Iran and Russia are forming an "alliance" that the rest of the world should be ready for.

It comes days after Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the three autocratic countries were working together but not an "axis," as they have so often recently been called.

"They're working together, that's for sure, whether that’s an axis or an alliance" Alexander Yui, Taiwan’s representative to the U.S., told Fox News this week.

"And as you know, it's up to anyone to define it. But there were certainly there are symptoms, signs that they're working together."

BIDEN ADDRESSES UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY FOR LAST TIME AS DICTATORS, DESPOTS COME TO NEW YORK

During the interview, Yui also suggested that Taiwan’s government was in touch with both Vice President Harris and former President Trump’s circles to be prepared for whatever comes next in U.S. relations.

"The whole world is watching, and I'm sure the diplomatic community here in Washington, D.C., is also watching closely and [trying] to reach out to both candidates or to the people around the candidates," Yui said.

Blinken penned an op-ed in Foreign Affairs Magazine on Oct. 1 that said world powers were in competition to set the stage for a "new age" of international relations.

HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF US RESEARCH DOLLARS MAY HAVE AIDED CHINESE MILITARY TECHNOLOGY, GOP-LED REPORT SAYS

"A small number of countries — principally Russia, with the partnership of Iran and North Korea, as well as China — are determined to alter the foundational principles of the international system. While their forms of governance, ideologies, interests, and capabilities differ, these revisionist powers all want to entrench autocratic rule at home and assert spheres of influence abroad," the Biden administration official wrote.

"While these countries are not an axis, and the administration has been clear that it does not seek bloc confrontation, choices these revisionist powers are making mean we need to act decisively to prevent that outcome."

Meanwhile, national security hawks on the right and left have warned that those four regimes were forging an unholy alliance not seen since WWII.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called them a new "axis of evil."

Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., House Democrats’ former majority leader, said after President Biden’s address on Israel and Ukraine in October 2023, "We face a new axis of evil today. The dictators, despots, and dealers of destruction leading Russia, North Korea, Iran, and Iranian proxies like Hamas and Hezbollah stand together in their assault on democracy."