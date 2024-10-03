Connecticut absentee voting begins

Connecticut's seven Electoral College votes are up for grabs as voters make their choices in national, state and local races.

Key downballot races in today’s early voting states

There is one competitive district in Connecticut:

Connecticut’s 5th district: Rep. Jahana Hayes has represented this longtime Democratic-held district since 2019, but it includes some of the reddest parts of the state, including Wolcott, Thomaston and Watertown counties. Hayes is up against former Connecticut State Sen. George Logan, who ran for the same district unsuccessfully in the midterms. It’s Lean D on the Fox News Power Rankings.

How to vote in Connecticut

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Connecticut.

Voting by mail

Connecticut began absentee voting on Friday. Applicants will need to provide an excuse to receive a ballot. The resident must receive a ballot application by Nov. 4, and that ballot must be delivered to county officials by Nov. 5.

Early in-person voting

Connecticut will begin early in-person voting Oct. 21, and it will continue through Nov. 3.

Voter registration

Connecticut residents can register to vote online or by mail through Oct. 18. They can register in person at any time during early voting as well as on Election Day.