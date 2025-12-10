Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Elections Newsletter

Fox News Politics Newsletter: DOJ cleared to release Epstein grand jury materials

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Walz deputy erupts at ICE and fellow Dem, torches Laken Riley Act in fiery tweetstorm as scandals pile up

-Nancy Mace vows to 'fight like hell' to rename old Black Lives Matter Plaza for Charlie Kirk

-Thomas Massie fields bill to yank US from NATO:  'America should not be the world’s security blanket'

DOJ cleared to release secret Jeffrey Epstein case grand jury materials

A federal judge has cleared the Justice Department to release secret grand jury transcripts from Jeffrey Epstein's 2019 sex trafficking case on Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman reversed his earlier decision to keep the transcripts under wraps, citing Congress' recent action on the Epstein files. Berman had previously warned that the contents of the roughly 70 pages of grand jury materials contain little new information.

The move comes just one day after Judge Paul Engelmayer granted the DOJ’s motion to unseal separate grand jury transcripts and exhibits in Ghislaine Maxwell’s criminal case. Last week, Judge Rodney Smith also moved to allow the DOJ to release transcripts from an abandoned federal grand jury probe from the 2000s…READ MORE.

Bondi, Epstein, Trump

Trump's relationship with Epstein has come under more scrutiny as his DOJ under Attorney General Pam Bondi recently alleged that there is no Epstein "client list." (Getty Images)

White House

BIZ BATTLE: US Chamber of Commerce accused of leading ‘woke corporate America’ as Trump dismantles DEI agenda

Woke street sign

Consumers' Research published a "Woke Alert" this week accusing the U.S. Chamber of Commerce of being "totally woke, pushing DEI and a left-wing climate agenda." (iStock )

DIGITAL SWEEP: Homeland Security moves toward scrutinizing foreign tourists' social media accounts before entry

PRISON PERIL: Pro-Trump clerk convicted in 2020 election scheme threatened, attacked in prison, lawyer says

Tina Peters at an event

Mesa County Clerk and Colorado Republican candidate for secretary of state Tina Peters reacts to early election returns during a primary night watch party at the Wide Open Saloon on June 28, 2022 in Sedalia, Colorado. Peters lost to former Jefferson County Clerk Pam Anderson, who will move on to face Democratic incumbent Jena Griswold. (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)

World Stage

WARTIME FOOTING: Navy secretary warns shipyards must ‘act like we’re at war’ as China’s AI-powered fleet races ahead

the USS Gerald Ford

Navy deploys USS Gerald R. Ford and robotic vessels for anti-drug mission in Latin America. (Jonathan Klein/AFP via Getty Images)

Capitol Hill

NUCLEAR MOVE PAYS: Senate GOP barrels past blockade to advance nearly 100 Trump nominees

Rep. Lloyd Doggett speaks to a crowd

Rep. Lloyd Doggett speaks as activists protest against mid-decade redistricting at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. Organizations gathered to demand that Gov. Greg Abbott and state representatives release Texas House Democrats confined to the House Chamber, pass flood relief and reject redistricting maps. (Mikala Compton/The Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images)

TEXAS TAKEOVER: Doggett bows out after SCOTUS upholds GOP-drawn map — warns GOP's redistricting could backfire

'GROSS': Democrat John Fetterman decries 'dehumanizing' attack against Charlie Kirk's widow Erika

Left: Sen. John Fetterman; Right: Erika Kirk

Left: Senator John Fetterman, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, outside the Senate Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, May 21, 2025; Right: Erika Kirk discusses the newly released book "Stop, In The Name of God: Why Honoring The Sabbath Will Transform Your Life" on "Hannity" at Fox News Channel Studios on December 08, 2025 in New York City. (Left: Alex Wroblewski/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Right: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Across America 

BLUE CITY BLUES: Mayor Tim Keller defeats law-and-order challenger to secure third term as Albuquerque mayor

Mayor Tim Keller smiles at the airport in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller greets then-Vice President Kamala Harris at the Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (Sam Wasson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

GOLDEN STATE GUILT: Poverty, homelessness is ‘poster child’ of California’s failure, Newsom says

PAYBACK TIME: NY Dem wouldn’t back Mamdani for mayor — now Mamdani is backing his challenger

Brad Lander and Zohran Mamdani walk across the Brooklyn Bridge

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander and then-candidate Zohran Mamdani carry a banner across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, ahead of Election Day.  (Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue