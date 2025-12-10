Fox News Politics Newsletter: DOJ cleared to release Epstein grand jury materials

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

-Walz deputy erupts at ICE and fellow Dem, torches Laken Riley Act in fiery tweetstorm as scandals pile up

-Nancy Mace vows to 'fight like hell' to rename old Black Lives Matter Plaza for Charlie Kirk

-Thomas Massie fields bill to yank US from NATO: 'America should not be the world’s security blanket'

DOJ cleared to release secret Jeffrey Epstein case grand jury materials

A federal judge has cleared the Justice Department to release secret grand jury transcripts from Jeffrey Epstein's 2019 sex trafficking case on Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman reversed his earlier decision to keep the transcripts under wraps, citing Congress' recent action on the Epstein files. Berman had previously warned that the contents of the roughly 70 pages of grand jury materials contain little new information.

The move comes just one day after Judge Paul Engelmayer granted the DOJ’s motion to unseal separate grand jury transcripts and exhibits in Ghislaine Maxwell’s criminal case. Last week, Judge Rodney Smith also moved to allow the DOJ to release transcripts from an abandoned federal grand jury probe from the 2000s…READ MORE.

White House

BIZ BATTLE: US Chamber of Commerce accused of leading ‘woke corporate America’ as Trump dismantles DEI agenda

DIGITAL SWEEP: Homeland Security moves toward scrutinizing foreign tourists' social media accounts before entry

PRISON PERIL: Pro-Trump clerk convicted in 2020 election scheme threatened, attacked in prison, lawyer says

World Stage

WARTIME FOOTING: Navy secretary warns shipyards must ‘act like we’re at war’ as China’s AI-powered fleet races ahead

Capitol Hill

NUCLEAR MOVE PAYS: Senate GOP barrels past blockade to advance nearly 100 Trump nominees

TEXAS TAKEOVER: Doggett bows out after SCOTUS upholds GOP-drawn map — warns GOP's redistricting could backfire

'GROSS': Democrat John Fetterman decries 'dehumanizing' attack against Charlie Kirk's widow Erika

Across America

BLUE CITY BLUES: Mayor Tim Keller defeats law-and-order challenger to secure third term as Albuquerque mayor

GOLDEN STATE GUILT: Poverty, homelessness is ‘poster child’ of California’s failure, Newsom says

PAYBACK TIME: NY Dem wouldn’t back Mamdani for mayor — now Mamdani is backing his challenger