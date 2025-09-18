Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: Clinton slammed for promoting book labeling opponents 'fascists'

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Obama accuses Trump administration of taking 'cancel culture' to 'dangerous level' amid media threats

-Turning Point elects Erika Kirk as new CEO, chair of the board following Charlie Kirk's assassination

-Trump renews attacks on Biden autopen pardons, claims he ‘never gave the orders’

Hillary Clinton sparks social media firestorm for promoting book warning about 'fascists': 'Sick people'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is getting blasted on social media after posting a picture supporting American Federation of Teachers (AFT) chief Randi Weingarten’s new book that suggests her political opponents are "fascists."

"Congratulations to my friend [Weingarten] on ‘Why Fascists Fear Teachers.’ From banning books to controlling curriculum, authoritarians go after public education because it's a cornerstone of democracy," Clinton posted on Wednesday, along with a picture of Weingarten holding the book. 

"Randi's new book is a critical read for this moment," she wrote.

Clinton was criticized by conservatives for the post, which they argued continued the smear campaign against political opponents that many believe contributed to the assassination of Charlie Kirk…READ MORE.

Hillary Clinton Charlie Kirk

Hillary Clinton promoted a book this week that suggested 'fascists' are targeting Democracy (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File; Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

White House

BORDER BATTLE: Federal judge blocks Trump administration from deporting hundreds of Guatemalan minors

Guatemalan migrant

A woman shows a cellphone to a Guatemalan migrant deported from the United States inside a bus after his arrival at the Guatemalan Air Force Base in Guatemala City on August 31, 2025. (Photo by Johan ORDÓÑEZ / AFP) (Photo by JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images) (JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

CHOPPER ISSUE: Trump forced to transfer helicopters after Marine One suffers 'minor hydraulic issue' in UK

'MODERN TUSKEGEE': DC watchdog sues for docs on ‘modern-day Tuskegee Experiments’ giving transgender Rx to youth

WAR ON DRUGS: WATCH: Coast Guard seizes cocaine, suspected narco-terrorists in Pacific Viper raid

Maduro at military parade

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores parade in a military vehicle during celebrations for the Independence Day, in Caracas on July 5, 2025.  (JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images)

JOKE'S OVER: Trump says Jimmy Kimmel pulled off air due to 'lack of talent'

GEN Z RISES: 'We won't cower': Young conservatives build on Kirk legacy in nationwide speaking tour

Brilyn Hollyhand

Brilyn Hollyhand, RNC Chairman of Youth Advisory Council speaks during an appearance on "Here's The Deal With Kellyanne" at Fox News Channel Studios on Sept. 11, 2024 in New York City.  (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

World Stage

BAGRAM OR BUST: Trump just said he's trying to get Bagram Airbase back in Afghanistan

NO PEACE IN SIGHT: Trump: Putin has 'really let me down' on Ukraine peace efforts

Putin and Trump shake hands

President Donald Trump greets Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/The Associated Press)

Capitol Hill

DOJ DILEMMA: Schiff: Patel's FBI leadership replaced expertise with 'rabid partisanship'

Kash Patel and Adam Schiff Split

FBI Director Kash Patel sparred with Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., over the transfer of Jeffrey Epstein's associate to a minimum security prison.  (Getty Images)

'UN-AMERICAN': Schumer accuses Trump of exploiting Charlie Kirk's death to launch political 'witch hunt'

'MENTAL BREAKDOWN': Omar celebrates censure vote failure, alleges 'emergency' need to get Mace 'help' before she harms someone

Left: Rep. Ilhan Omar; Right: Rep. Nancy Mace

Left: Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; Right: Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C. (Left: Kent Nishimura/Getty Images; Right:  Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

'CAN’T SEE STRAIGHT': Thune pans Democrats' shutdown stance as 'borderline pathological,' 'like a disease'

SAFETY TALKS: SCOOP: Iryna Zarutska stabbing fuels transit safety overhaul talks in House

The U.S. Capitol split with a scene from Iryna Zarutska's stabbing in Charlotte

The stabbing of 23-year-old refugee Iryna Zarutska last month is fueling public transit safety talks in the House of Representatives. (Fox News Digital; NewsNation via Charlotte Area Transit System)

COMEDY POLICE: Eric Swalwell dons 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' hat in solidarity for CNN interview

Across America 

MURDER DEFENDER: Lawmaker who tied Kirk to ‘domestic terrorism’ facing expulsion calls amid politician blowback nationwide

Transgender pride flag

Transgender pride flag (ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)

RIGHTS FIGHT: Virginia boys notch court win after being labeled 'sexual harassers' over transgender locker room complaint

OFF TRACK: Blue city bus attack heightens commuters' fears after Charlotte train stabbing

Authorities have arrested a woman wanted in connection with an attack on a Boston public bus that left an elderly woman injured.

MBTA Transit Police released photos of the suspect wanted in connection with an attack on a Boston public bus that left an elderly woman injured on Sept. 8, 2025. The woman was taken into custody on Sept. 17, following authorities asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. (MBTA Transit Police)

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

