Hillary Clinton sparks social media firestorm for promoting book warning about 'fascists': 'Sick people'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is getting blasted on social media after posting a picture supporting American Federation of Teachers (AFT) chief Randi Weingarten’s new book that suggests her political opponents are "fascists."

"Congratulations to my friend [Weingarten] on ‘Why Fascists Fear Teachers.’ From banning books to controlling curriculum, authoritarians go after public education because it's a cornerstone of democracy," Clinton posted on Wednesday, along with a picture of Weingarten holding the book.

"Randi's new book is a critical read for this moment," she wrote.

Clinton was criticized by conservatives for the post, which they argued continued the smear campaign against political opponents that many believe contributed to the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

TOP UNIVERSITY ADMINISTRATOR CALLS CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION 'FAIR' DUE TO STANCE ON GUNS: 'NO PRAYERS'

"It's been one week since Charlie Kirk was murdered by a lunatic who wrote about ‘fascists’ on shell casings," Republican communicator Matt Whitlock posted on X.

"Now, Randi Weingarten has a new book arguing everyone who disagrees with her views on public education – which have destroyed public education in America – is a fascist."

American Culture Project senior fellow Corey DeAngelis wrote on X, "Hillary Clinton and Randi Weingarten are going full speed ahead with this disgusting rhetoric right after Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Sick people."

LIBERAL PROFESSORS’ GROUP BACKS FACULTY SPEECH AFTER CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION, SILENT ON CONDEMNING ATTACK

"Charlie Kirk was murdered exactly one week ago," conservative influencer Jack Posobiec posted on X . "Here’s Hillary Clinton today:"

"They wrote an entire book on a word they don’t even understand," restaurateur and Huntington Beach City Council member Andrew Gruel posted on X.

"The room. That's what y'all should read," Washington Free Beacon investigative reporter Chuck Ross posted on X.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Democrats Hillary Clinton and Randi Weingarten are still suggesting Republicans are ‘fascists,'" an account belonging to the Republican National Committee (RNC) posted on X.

"They really can’t help themselves, can they?"

Fox News Digital reached out to Clinton’s office for comment on the post, which has racked up 2 million views on X, but did not immediately hear back.

"Have they read the book?" Weingarten said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "If they did they’d discover it’s a love letter to teachers."

Weingarten's book, which hit bookshelves Tuesday, elaborates on her views on battling what she says is fascist ideology and how it works to "undermine democracy, opportunity and public education as we know it."

"Attacks on schools and teachers have long been a hallmark of fascist regimes: Throughout history, as many dictators rose to power they began banning books and controlling curriculum," the book's preview reads. "Fascists fear teachers because teachers foster an educated and empowered population that can see past propaganda and scare tactics. Fascists fear teachers because they teach young people how to think for themselves."

Media pundits and conservatives have been pointing to the left's years of claiming conservative figures such as Kirk are "fascists."

Following Kirk's assassination at the hands of a shooter authorities say embraced a leftist ideology, numerous examples have surfaced of liberal pundits, politicians, professors and other individuals celebrating or downplaying the death of Kirk, prompting many to blame heated political rhetoric from the left as a contributor to Kirk's death.

Fox News Digital's Emma Colton contributed to this report.