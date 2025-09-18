Trump forced to transfer helicopters after Marine One suffers 'minor hydraulic issue' in UK

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump and the first lady had to transfer from Marine One to a support helicopter Thursday after a hydraulic issue forced an unscheduled landing at a local airfield on the way to Stansted Airport in England.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters the switch was due to a "minor hydraulic issue."

"Out of an abundance of caution, the pilots landed at a local airfield before reaching Stansted Airport," Leavitt said. "The president and first lady safely boarded the support helicopter."

Though the Marine One flight was only scheduled to last 20 minutes, from the prime minister's Chequers landing zone to Stansted Airport, the president and first lady spent nearly 40 minutes traveling to the airport due to the issue.

King Charles II and Queen Camilla are hosting the Trumps for an unprecedented second state visit, discussing a large U.S. investment in the U.K.