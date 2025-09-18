Expand / Collapse search
United Kingdom

Trump forced to transfer helicopters after Marine One suffers 'minor hydraulic issue' in UK

President and first lady safely transfer to support helicopter after hydraulic issue

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Nick Faldo reveals details from Trump's UK state dinner: 'Unbelievable' Video

Nick Faldo reveals details from Trump's UK state dinner: 'Unbelievable'

Former professional golfer Sir Nick Faldo joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss President Donald Trump's state dinner at Windsor Castle. 

President Donald Trump and the first lady had to transfer from Marine One to a support helicopter Thursday after a hydraulic issue forced an unscheduled landing at a local airfield on the way to Stansted Airport in England.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters the switch was due to a "minor hydraulic issue."

"Out of an abundance of caution, the pilots landed at a local airfield before reaching Stansted Airport," Leavitt said. "The president and first lady safely boarded the support helicopter."

PRESIDENT TRUMP BIDS FAREWELL TO KING CHARLES AS MELANIA TRUMP JOINS QUEEN CAMILLA FOR ROYAL TREASURES TOUR

Trump stepping off Marine One in the U.K.

Marine One had a minor hydraulic issue, prompting the switch, Karoline Leavitt said. (Fox News)

TRUMP BELIEVES CHARLIE KIRK WOULD HAVE BEEN PRESIDENT

Though the Marine One flight was only scheduled to last 20 minutes, from the prime minister's Chequers landing zone to Stansted Airport, the president and first lady spent nearly 40 minutes traveling to the airport due to the issue.

  • The royal family standing with the Trumps at Windsor Castle.
    Image 1 of 10

    President Donald Trump, second from right; first lady Melania Trump, right; King Charles III; and Queen Camilla, left, arrive for the state banquet hosted by King Charles III and members of the royal family at Windsor Castle. (Aaron Chown-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

  • Queen Camilla, King Charles, Donald Trump, Melania Trump pose for photo
    Image 2 of 10

    This is Trump's second state visit to the U.K. (Kevin Lamarque/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

  • King Charles giving a speech as Kate Middleton and Donald Trump look on.
    Image 3 of 10

    King Charles III delivers his speech as President Donald Trump and Catherine, Princess of Wales, listen during a State Banquet at Windsor Castle. (Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

  • The state banquet table.
    Image 4 of 10

    Britain's King Charles III delivers a speech during a state banquet at Windsor Castle for the state visit by President Trump. (Phil Noble/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

  • Melania Trump, Queen Camilla walking through museum
    Image 5 of 10

    Queen Camilla and first lady Melania Trump tour Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House and the Royal Library. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

  • Queen Camilla and Melania Trump tour museum
    Image 6 of 10

    Queen Camilla and first lady Melania Trump inspect a tiny book as they tour Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House and the Royal Library. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

  • Queen Camilla and Melania Trump looking at art
    Image 7 of 10

    Queen Camilla and first lady Melania Trump tour Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House and the Royal Library. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

  • Kate Middleton, Melania Trump walking
    Image 8 of 10

    First lady Melania Trump, right, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, tour the grounds of Frogmore Cottage, where they met members of the Scouts' Squirrels program. (Nathan Howard/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

  • King Charles showing President Donald Trump a guard at Windsor.
    Image 9 of 10

    King Charles III and President Donald Trump inspect the Guard of Honour. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

  • President Donald Trump and King Charles walking together and talking.
    Image 10 of 10

    President Donald Trump and King Charles III during the ceremonial welcome during the state visit. (Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

King Charles II and Queen Camilla are hosting the Trumps for an unprecedented second state visit, discussing a large U.S. investment in the U.K.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

