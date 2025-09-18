Trump says Jimmy Kimmel pulled off air due to 'lack of talent'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump claimed that late night television host Jimmy Kimmel's program is being yanked off the air because Kimmel lacks talent.

"Well Jimmy Kimmel was fired 'cause he had bad ratings more than anything else and he said a horrible thing about a great gentleman known as Charlie Kirk. And Jimmy Kimmel is not a talented person, he had very bad ratings and they shoulda fired him a long time ago," Trump asserted during a press conference alongside United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer in England.

"He was fired for lack of talent," Trump said of Kimmel.

DISNEY SAYS JIMMY KIMMEL'S SHOW WILL BE PREEMPTED INDEFINITELY FOLLOWING CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION COMMENTS

As Fox News Digital has previously reported, a Disney spokesperson said "Jimmy Kimmel Live will be preempted indefinitely."

