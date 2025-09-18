Expand / Collapse search
Jimmy Kimmel

Trump says Jimmy Kimmel pulled off air due to 'lack of talent'

Trump made the remarks during a press conference along the UK prime minister in England on Thursday

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Laura Ingraham reveals why Kimmel's suspension is a 'market' issue versus free speech issue Video

Laura Ingraham reveals why Kimmel's suspension is a 'market' issue versus free speech issue

Fox News' William La Jeunesse reports the latest on the timeline of Jimmy Kimmel's suspension from Los Angeles. Laura Ingraham also weighs in on the fallout and the Democrats' meltdown in response. 

President Donald Trump claimed that late night television host Jimmy Kimmel's program is being yanked off the air because Kimmel lacks talent.

"Well Jimmy Kimmel was fired 'cause he had bad ratings more than anything else and he said a horrible thing about a great gentleman known as Charlie Kirk. And Jimmy Kimmel is not a talented person, he had very bad ratings and they shoulda fired him a long time ago," Trump asserted during a press conference alongside United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer in England.

"He was fired for lack of talent," Trump said of Kimmel.

DISNEY SAYS JIMMY KIMMEL'S SHOW WILL BE PREEMPTED INDEFINITELY FOLLOWING CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION COMMENTS

Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel attended the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on Sept. 7, 2025 in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

As Fox News Digital has previously reported, a Disney spokesperson said "Jimmy Kimmel Live will be preempted indefinitely."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

