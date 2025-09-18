Omar celebrates censure vote failure, alleges 'emergency' need to get Mace 'help' before she harms someone

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who narrowly escaped censure on Wednesday, claimed that Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.,"needs to get help," suggesting that her GOP colleague could potentially engage in self-harm or hurt another person.

In a razor-thin 214-213 vote on Wednesday, the House voted to table Mace's resolution targeting Omar for censure and removal from House committees — four Republicans joined with 210 Democrats to table the matter.

"Ilhan Omar mocked the cold-blooded assassination of an innocent American husband and father," Mace claimed in a post on X, referring to the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk. "She’s supported ISIS. She’s supported the Muslim Brotherhood. She’s incited political violence. And tonight, Congress protected her."

‘SQUAD’ MEMBER, NANCY MACE CLASH ON SOCIAL MEDIA: ‘YOU BELONG IN REHAB’

"Literally none of this is true and this woman needs to get help. We have to stop allowing members who are experiencing mental breakdown to continue to work without getting them the help they need. This is an emergency, let’s help her before she hurts herself or one of us," Omar wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to Omar's office to request a comment from the congresswoman.

In a statement obtained by Fox News Digital, Mace said, "I can't reason with someone who thinks 9/11 wasn't a big deal, thinks siblings make suitable spouses and cheers 31-year-olds being assassinated, so I won't try. Now she wants to lecture others about stability? Give us a break. If anyone in Congress needs serious help before they hurt someone, it’s her. ALSO - Ilhan Omar supports terrorism - I came bearing receipts. AMERICA FIRST. Not Somalia."

4 HOUSE REPUBLICANS VOTE WITH DEMS TO BLOCK RESOLUTION CENSURING ILHAN OMAR FOR CHARLIE KIRK COMMENTS

Mace's censure resolution claimed that while speaking with Mehdi Hasan, Omar "smeared Charlie Kirk and implied he was to blame for his own murder."

The resolution also pointed to a video Omar reposted which included comments such as "Charlie Kirk was Dr. Frankenstein and his monster shot him through the neck."

"Thank you to my colleagues for having my back and not furthering lies on the House floor. Appreciate them safeguarding first amendment protections and the usage of the censure. Finally some sanity in the House," Omar said in a post on X after escaping censure.

HOUSE REPUBLICAN NANCY MACE MOVES TO REMOVE ILHAN OMAR FROM COMMITTEES AFTER KIRK ASSASSINATION REMARKS

Mace and Omar had also sparred on social media before the vote on Wednesday.

"We would love to see you deported back to Somalia next," Mace wrote to Omar.

"Would love to see you get the help you need next. You belong in rehab, not Congress," Omar fired back.

Mace is currently running for South Carolina governor.