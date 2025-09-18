Expand / Collapse search
Omar celebrates censure vote failure, alleges 'emergency' need to get Mace 'help' before she harms someone

'If anyone in Congress needs serious help before they hurt someone, it’s her," Mace said of Omar

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Ilhan Omar calls out 'right-wing' critics over backlash from Charlie Kirk comments Video

Ilhan Omar calls out 'right-wing' critics over backlash from Charlie Kirk comments

The 'Outnumbered' panelists discussed the fallout from Ilhan Omar's insensitive comments on Charlie Kirk after his assassination and how she could face notable consequences on Capitol Hill. 

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who narrowly escaped censure on Wednesday, claimed that Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.,"needs to get help," suggesting that her GOP colleague could potentially engage in self-harm or hurt another person.

In a razor-thin 214-213 vote on Wednesday, the House voted to table Mace's resolution targeting Omar for censure and removal from House committees — four Republicans joined with 210 Democrats to table the matter.

"Ilhan Omar mocked the cold-blooded assassination of an innocent American husband and father," Mace claimed in a post on X, referring to the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk. "She’s supported ISIS. She’s supported the Muslim Brotherhood. She’s incited political violence. And tonight, Congress protected her."

‘SQUAD’ MEMBER, NANCY MACE CLASH ON SOCIAL MEDIA: ‘YOU BELONG IN REHAB’

Left: Rep. Ilhan Omar; Right: Rep. Nancy Mace

Left: Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., looks on during a news conference on reintroducing the Neighbors Not Enemies Act on Capitol Hill on Jan. 22, 2025 in Washington, D.C.; Right: U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., attends the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Left: Kent Nishimura/Getty Images; Right: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"Literally none of this is true and this woman needs to get help. We have to stop allowing members who are experiencing mental breakdown to continue to work without getting them the help they need. This is an emergency, let’s help her before she hurts herself or one of us," Omar wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to Omar's office to request a comment from the congresswoman.

In a statement obtained by Fox News Digital, Mace said, "I can't reason with someone who thinks 9/11 wasn't a big deal, thinks siblings make suitable spouses and cheers 31-year-olds being assassinated, so I won't try. Now she wants to lecture others about stability? Give us a break. If anyone in Congress needs serious help before they hurt someone, it’s her. ALSO - Ilhan Omar supports terrorism - I came bearing receipts. AMERICA FIRST. Not Somalia."

4 HOUSE REPUBLICANS VOTE WITH DEMS TO BLOCK RESOLUTION CENSURING ILHAN OMAR FOR CHARLIE KIRK COMMENTS

U.S. Capitol

U.S. Capitol building is seen in Washington D.C., on Sept. 16, 2025 (Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Mace's censure resolution claimed that while speaking with Mehdi Hasan, Omar "smeared Charlie Kirk and implied he was to blame for his own murder." 

The resolution also pointed to a video Omar reposted which included comments such as "Charlie Kirk was Dr. Frankenstein and his monster shot him through the neck."

"Thank you to my colleagues for having my back and not furthering lies on the House floor. Appreciate them safeguarding first amendment protections and the usage of the censure. Finally some sanity in the House," Omar said in a post on X after escaping censure.

HOUSE REPUBLICAN NANCY MACE MOVES TO REMOVE ILHAN OMAR FROM COMMITTEES AFTER KIRK ASSASSINATION REMARKS

Ilhan Omar faces harsh backlash in aftermath of Kirk assassination Video

Mace and Omar had also sparred on social media before the vote on Wednesday.

"We would love to see you deported back to Somalia next," Mace wrote to Omar.

"Would love to see you get the help you need next. You belong in rehab, not Congress," Omar fired back.

Mace is currently running for South Carolina governor.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

