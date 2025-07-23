Fox News Politics Newsletter: Brennan pushed reports Putin preferred Trump in 2016

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

- Coast Guard overhaul takes off amid Trump administration’s immigration, narcotics crackdown

- ‘Big beautiful bill’ tax cuts touted in ad blitz as Senate GOP gears up for midterms

- NYC council member sounds alarm over Mamdani voters falling for 'pipe dream'

Brennan directed publication of 'implausible' reports claiming Putin preferred Trump in 2016, House found

FIRST ON FOX: The intelligence community did not have any direct information that Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to help elect Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election, but, at the "unusual" direction of then-President Barack Obama, published "potentially biased" or "implausible" intelligence suggesting otherwise, the House Intelligence Committee found.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard declassified a report prepared by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence back in 2020… READ MORE.

White House

WAR OF WORDS: Trump border czar Tom Homan slams 'former first drug addict' Hunter Biden over inflammatory immigration rant

HIDDEN HANDS: 7 details revealed in newly released MLK files

World Stage

ALGORITHM OF WAR: AI arms race: US and China weaponize drones, code and biotech for the next great war

POWER PLAY POLITICS: How China 'weaponized' the battery supply chain to control over 80% of the materials needed for batteries in defense tech

HUNGER ON THE FRONT: News agency says its Gaza journalists suffering health woes as union warns they will die without intervention

BACKSTABBING ALLIES: Huckabee hits back at Western countries that 'side' with terror group Hamas

REAL 'WONDER WOMAN': 'Wonder Woman' actress Gal Gadot praises 'strength' of freed Hamas hostages during emotional visit

PRICE WAR SHOWDOWN: Trump says he may use trade to force countries, pharma companies to buy into his most favored nation provision

POWER GRAB BACKLASH: Ukraine sees sweeping protests over bill weakening anti-corruption agencies

Capitol Hill

'QUIET PART OUT LOUD': Immigrants needed for ‘redistricting purposes,' House Dem admits in viral clip: ‘Quiet part out loud’

PASSING GRADE: Senate weathers Dem opposition, advances first government funding bill

CASHFLOW: WATCH: Lawmakers break down how billions in the 'big, beautiful bill' boost Trump's immigration crackdown

JUDICIAL SHOWDOWN: Senate votes to consider former Trump lawyer for lifetime as appeals court judge

STAYING PUT: After meeting with Trump, Republican in key House battleground announces major decision on 'Fox and Friends'

'KEEP SHOOTING, DAD': Grieving mom testifies about Marine vet son's death at hands of violent illegal aliens

Across America

LEGAL LEGEND LOST: Roy Black, famed defense attorney for Rush Limbaugh and Jeffrey Epstein, dies after illustrious career

COURT ORDER: New Jersey's ban on privately operated ICE detention centers struck down by court

CRACKING DOWN: Trump's immigration enforcement push results in skyrocketing arrests of criminal illegal aliens

'PROHIBITS SPEECH': Federal judge partially blocks law banning adults from helping minors get out-of-state abortions

STEALTH AGENDA: WATCH: DEI efforts were rebranded at 2 red-state colleges to skirt Trump orders, staffers admit

'DEADLY FORCE': ICE chief warns AI technology could lead to safety risks for agents: 'Fringe organizations'