Senate votes to consider former Trump lawyer for lifetime as appeals court judge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Senate narrowly voted to move forward with considering the nomination of former Trump lawyer Emil Bove to a federal court of appeals on Tuesday.

The 50-48 vote saw one Republican break ranks and vote against his nomination, while Democrats have done everything in their power to slow down the nomination. Bove, who currently works at the Justice Department, is nominated to serve on the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Democrats have argued that Bove, a former defense attorney for President Donald Trump, is unfit for the role, pointing to allegations that he proposed behind closed doors that the Trump administration could simply ignore judicial orders. Bove denies those allegations.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, voted with Republicans to move forward but said in a statement that she will oppose Bove’s confirmation on a final vote. Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski was the lone Republican to vote against moving forward with Bove's nomination.

TRUMP CONSIDERS FORMER DEFENSE ATTORNEY EMIL BOVE FOR FEDERAL APPEALS COURT VACANCY

"We have to have judges who will adhere to the rule of law and the Constitution and do so regardless of what their personal views may be," Collins said in a statement. "Mr. Bove’s political profile and some of the actions he has taken in his leadership roles at the Department of Justice cause me to conclude he would not serve as an impartial jurist."

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee stormed out of the meeting where the committee approved Bove last week.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., attempted to push for more debate time, but Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, pushed forward with the vote.

"What are you afraid of?" Booker erupted, after Grassley tried to speak over him and hold the vote. "Debating this [nomination], putting things on the record — Dear God," he said, "that's what we are here for."

"What are they saying to you," he said, referring to the Trump administration, "that is making you do something to violate the decorum, the decency and the respect of this committee to at least hear each other out?"

TRUMP'S REMARKS COULD COME BACK TO BITE HIM IN ABREGO GARCIA DEPORTATION BATTLE

Booker ended the sharp exchange with Grassley by saying simply, "This is wrong, sir, and I join with my colleagues in leaving," before streaming out of the committee room.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It comes as Trump administration officials have taken aim at "activist" judges they argue are blocking the president's agenda and preventing him from enacting his sweeping policy goals, including the administration's crackdown on border security and immigration.

Fox News' Breanne Deppisch and The Associated Press contributed to this report.