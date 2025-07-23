Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Federal Courts

Senate votes to consider former Trump lawyer for lifetime as appeals court judge

Former Trump lawyer Emil Bove advances to final confirmation vote after Dems throw weight against nomination

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
close
Emil Bove delivers opening statement at Senate Judiciary confirmation hearing Video

Emil Bove delivers opening statement at Senate Judiciary confirmation hearing

President Donald Trump nominated Emil Bove to a federal appellate court. In the opening statement of his confirmation hearing, Bove responded to critics and whistleblower claims about his fitness for the judiciary.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Senate narrowly voted to move forward with considering the nomination of former Trump lawyer Emil Bove to a federal court of appeals on Tuesday.

The 50-48 vote saw one Republican break ranks and vote against his nomination, while Democrats have done everything in their power to slow down the nomination. Bove, who currently works at the Justice Department, is nominated to serve on the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Democrats have argued that Bove, a former defense attorney for President Donald Trump, is unfit for the role, pointing to allegations that he proposed behind closed doors that the Trump administration could simply ignore judicial orders. Bove denies those allegations.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, voted with Republicans to move forward but said in a statement that she will oppose Bove’s confirmation on a final vote. Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski was the lone Republican to vote against moving forward with Bove's nomination.

TRUMP CONSIDERS FORMER DEFENSE ATTORNEY EMIL BOVE FOR FEDERAL APPEALS COURT VACANCY

Emil Bove, President Donald Trump's nominee to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Third Circuit, testifies during his Senate Judiciary Committee nomination hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on June 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. A whistleblower alleged that Bove, President Trump's former personal lawyer, told Justice Department staff to defy court orders and continue to carry out Trump’s deportation plans. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Emil Bove, President Donald Trump's nominee to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Third Circuit, testifies during his Senate Judiciary Committee nomination hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on June 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images)

"We have to have judges who will adhere to the rule of law and the Constitution and do so regardless of what their personal views may be," Collins said in a statement. "Mr. Bove’s political profile and some of the actions he has taken in his leadership roles at the Department of Justice cause me to conclude he would not serve as an impartial jurist."

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee stormed out of the meeting where the committee approved Bove last week.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., attempted to push for more debate time, but Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, pushed forward with the vote.

"What are you afraid of?" Booker erupted, after Grassley tried to speak over him and hold the vote. "Debating this [nomination], putting things on the record — Dear God," he said, "that's what we are here for."

'This is wrong' Democrats blast Trump judicial nominee, walk out in protest Video

 "What are they saying to you," he said, referring to the Trump administration, "that is making you do something to violate the decorum, the decency and the respect of this committee to at least hear each other out?"

TRUMP'S REMARKS COULD COME BACK TO BITE HIM IN ABREGO GARCIA DEPORTATION BATTLE

Booker ended the sharp exchange with Grassley by saying simply, "This is wrong, sir, and I join with my colleagues in leaving," before streaming out of the committee room.

Chuck Grassley in a dark suit, red tie, reaching out right hand on table, left hand on chair

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, shut down Democratic attempts to slow the confirmation of Emil Bove to the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals last week. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It comes as Trump administration officials have taken aim at "activist" judges they argue are blocking the president's agenda and preventing him from enacting his sweeping policy goals, including the administration's crackdown on border security and immigration.

Fox News' Breanne Deppisch and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.