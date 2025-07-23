Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine sees sweeping protests over bill weakening anti-corruption agencies

Controversial bill threatens independence of Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainians are taking to the streets after the passage of a controversial bill threatening the autonomy of two anti-corruption agencies. 

The legislation gives the general prosecutor — who is appointed by the president — increased authority over the country’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO). 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is now facing the largest protests since Russia’s 2022 invasion. Demonstrators gathered outside the presidential administration in Kyiv, while other protests took place in smaller cities across the country.

Protesters gather in Ukraine

Ukrainians protest in the first wartime rally against a newly passed law, which curbs independence of anti-corruption institutions, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in central Lviv, Ukraine, on July 22, 2025.  (REUTERS/Roman Baluk)

UKRAINE'S ZELENSKYY NAMES NEW PRIME MINISTER FOR FIRST TIME SINCE RUSSIA'S WAR BEGAN

The vote came one day after two NABU officials were arrested over alleged ties to Russia, according to Reuters. The outlet said that Ukraine’s domestic security agency, which carried out the arrests, also conducted background checks. 

"I gathered all heads of Ukraine’s law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies, along with the Prosecutor General. It was a much-needed meeting — a frank and constructive conversation that truly helps," Zelenskyy wrote on X. "We all share a common enemy: the Russian occupiers. And defending the Ukrainian state requires a strong enough law enforcement and anti-corruption system — one that ensures a real sense of justice."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (not pictured) hold a joint press conference during the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025 (URC2025) at Roma Convention Center La Nuvola, on July 10, 2025, in Rome, Italy. (Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

SENATE MOVES TO REIN IN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S FLUCTUATING UKRAINE POLICY

"In effect, if this bill becomes law, the head of SAPO will become a nominal figure, while NABU will lose its independence and turn into a subdivision of the prosecutor general’s office," the agencies said in a joint statement on Telegram, according to the Associated Press.

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos expressed concern over the vote, saying "the dismantling of key safeguards protecting NABU’s independence is a serious step back."

Zelenskyy said in another X post, following a meeting that included NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, SAPO Prosecutor Oleksandr Klymenko, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, and Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk, that "anti-corruption infrastructure" needs to be "cleared" of "Russian influence."

Ukrainians protest

Protesters hold placards during a rally against a law that restricts independence of anti‑corruption institutions on July 22, 2025, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ivan Antypenko/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Ukrainian government’s latest move risks endangering its bid to join the European Union, as a crackdown on internal corruption is a requirement. Additionally, it could strain the warming relationship between Zelenskyy and President Donald Trump, who has accused the Ukrainian leader of being a "dictator without elections."

Both the U.S. and the E.U. have backed activists in Ukraine demanding independent institutions be established and empowered to clean up corruption, according to Axios. However, the pressure dropped significantly after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.