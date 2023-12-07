Fox News Politics: Top 5 clashes of the knock down, drag out GOP debate

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail .

What's happening:

-Senator Tuberville stands down on blocking military promotions

-White House interns mocked for making demands of President Biden

-Who are the winners and losers of the fourth GOP debate

A Knock Down, Drag Out Fight

The fourth Republican presidential debate saw no shortage of fireworks, including plenty of name-calling and personal jabs among the participating candidates. Here are some of the top five moments…

1. Ramaswamy calls Haley ‘fascist'

2. Haley and DeSantis continue their months-long spat on China

3. Ramaswamy holds up a sheet of paper accusing Haley of corruption – Christie calls him an "obnoxious blowhard"

4. Haley grilled by debate opponents, social media over record on trans issues

5. Christie lays into DeSantis on question about former President Donald Trump's age

Capitol Hill

ALARM TRIGGERED: House censures 'Squad' Democrat for pulling fire alarm …Read more

CHRISTMAS JOE: GOP lawmaker skewers the Bidens in festive public Xmas display …Read more

SILENT SCHUMER: Chuck Schumer won't say if he'll take up bill freezing $6 billion to Iran …Read more

ADOPTION RULES: GOP lawmaker unveils bill to stop Biden admin from discriminating against adoptive parents' LGBTQ views …Read more

THAT'S FISHY: House panel to probe WH talks with eco groups seeking to tear down power source …Read more

BLOW TO BIDEN: GOP lawmakers block Biden security aid to Ukraine, press for more border funding …Read more

'CHANGE THE GAME PLAN': Tuberville shifts course after releasing holds on military promotions …Read more

White House

'COMPLETE MALARKEY': Hunter's ex-business associate blasts Biden's new claim about son's business dealings …Read more

'YOU'RE INTERNS': White House interns mocked for demand letter to Biden, Harris …Read more

'PHONING IT IN': Federal govt workers continue remote work despite Biden pledge …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

FLOODGATES OPEN: Another Republican jumps into crowded race to fill Ken Buck's seat …Read more

TURNING HEADS: Ramaswamy turned heads with these controversial statements in debate …Read more

'WASN'T EVEN CLOSE': Who were the winners and losers in the fourth Republican presidential debate? …Read more

TAKING NOTES: Ramaswamy sparks social media firestorm over sign attacking Haley during debate …Read more

'WEAPONIZATION OF JUSTICE': Trump visits Manhattan court to blast NYAG case, praises appellate ruling in his favor …Read more

Across America

RECORD LOW: NYC Mayor Adams' approval rating drops below 30% amid migrant crisis …Read more

MURDER CONVICT NABBED: ICE arrests Romanian fugitive with murder conviction …Read more

'ALWAYS CONSEQUENCES': Soros donated over $1M to group that previously bailed out Texas rampage murderer …Read more