Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

GOP Rep. Collins assembles Christmas display 'poking fun' at Biden

Rep. Mike Collins gave Fox News Digital a tour of his Christmas decorations

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
WATCH: House Republican skewers Joe Biden, Hunter Biden with all-out Christmas display Video

WATCH: House Republican skewers Joe Biden, Hunter Biden with all-out Christmas display

Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia gave Fox News Digital a tour of his office Christmas decorations, which take aim at Joe and Hunter Biden while paying tribute to his state.

FIRST ON FOX: One first-term House Republican lawmaker is using a congressional holiday tradition to send a message to President Biden.

Each December, the halls on the Longworth House Office Building’s second floor transform into a Christmas card come to life as lawmakers compete to outdo each other with festive decorations. 

Outside the office of Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., guests are greeted with a life-size cardboard cutout of the president’s son, Hunter Biden, holding a sign that says "Let it snow." 

The cutout was made by a Georgia-based company, his office said.

COMER, JORDAN DEMAND HUNTER BIDEN APPEAR FOR DEPOSITION, SAY HE WILL NOT RECEIVE 'SPECIAL TREATMENT'

Mike Collins

Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., went all out for his office Christmas display. (Getty Images I Fox News Digital)

"When we got our room assignment, we didn't realize that we were signing up on the second floor, where there's always the big Christmas decoration competition," Collins told Fox News Digital. "When we do something, we’re in it to win it."

Collins said he met with his staff, and each person "had their own little input into what we thought we ought to put there."

COMER DEFENDS PRIVATE DEPOSITION OF HUNTER BIDEN, VOWS TO RELEASE TRANSCRIPT AND HOLD PUBLIC HEARING

Collins display

Part of Collins' display included references to President Biden and President Xi Jinping of China (Fox News Digital)

A Christmas tree adorned with tributes to the Peach State as well as internet memes shared by Collins this year stood right nearby. Gifts underneath had tags addressed to various reported aliases of Biden's such as "The Big Guy." One names the gift's sender as Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Nearby was a bag of coal addressed to Hamas in reference to the ongoing conflict between the Palestinian terror group and Israel.

DOJ DEVIATED FROM 'STANDARD PROCESSES,' GAVE HUNTER BIDEN 'SPECIAL TREATMENT' IN PROBE, HOUSE GOP REPORT SAYS

Collins display

Other parts of Collins' display poked fun at his fellow House Republicans' chaos over the speaker position. (Fox News Digital)

Tributes to Collins’ own Georgia-based trucking company dot the wide-ranging display, from tree ornaments to a massive blow-up candy truck adorned with the phrase "Keep on truckin’."

Above, visitors can spot "snowflakes" hanging from the ceiling, each a tribute to liberal figures and memes. 

And Collins even saved a gag for his fellow House Republicans. A life-sized cutout of Mariah Carey with the words, "All I want for Christmas are 12 appropriations bills."

Collins display

A Georgia-made cardboard cutout of Hunter Biden stands next to a bag of coal addressed to militant group Hamas (Fox News Digital)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We like poking fun at everybody," Collins said. "We just had a lot of fun."

Asked how long the intricate display took to set up, a spokesperson for the congressman told Fox News Digital, "The Collins elves popped it up overnight!"

Elizabeth Elkind is a reporter for Fox News Digital focused on Congress as well as the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and politics. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics