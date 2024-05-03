Democratic Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar expected to be indicted by DOJ, sources say

The Department of Justice intends to indict Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas on Friday, sources familiar with the investigation have told Fox News Digital.

Federal law enforcement raided Cuellar's house and office in 2022 as part of an investigation into a group of U.S. businessmen and their ties to the country of Azerbaijan. The representative and his office agreed to cooperate with the investigation.

Cuellar previously served as a co-chair of the Congressional Azerbaijan Caucus.

This is a developing story and will be updated.