ICE arrests Romanian fugitive convicted of murder, released from custody after crossing southern border

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents last week arrested a Romanian fugitive who was released from custody in 2017, despite multiple criminal convictions in the U.S. and Europe, including murder.

Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston arrested the foreign fugitive last Friday in Watertown, Massachusetts, about 10 miles outside of Boston. His identity was not released.

ICE said the man entered the U.S. near Hidalgo, Texas, in July 2017. Border officials at the time apprehended him and placed him in removal proceedings before he was released on his own recognizance.

Since then, he’s also been convicted of theft and armed robbery in the U.S. He also has multiple felony convictions in Europe, including bodily harm, aggravated theft, financial fraud, and even murder, for which he served prison time in Romania.

ERO Boston became aware last month of information leading them to believe the Romanian national was residing in their area of operations. Local authorities were already investigating the individual for a series of larceny scams across Massachusetts.

"This convicted criminal and financial scammer will no longer be able to victimize the residents of Massachusetts as a result of the courageous work of the ERO Boston team," ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons said in a statement.

Fox News Digital has reached out to ICE for more information on why this individual was released on his own recognizance in 2017 despite having a prior murder conviction.

His arrest comes after a group of 20 Romanian nationals — including two with organized crime ties — were nabbed after illegally entering the U.S. from the Canadian border.