Zoom call reveals 'Squad' Democrat's message to anti-Jewish agitators at university encampment

A video posted by far-left anti-Jewish agitators at the University of Oregon has revealed one "Squad" member's message urging them to continue their aggressive actions.

The video of Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., appeared in multiple social media posts across a number of platforms earlier this week and was posted by Free Palestine Eugene and the UO Palestine Coalition, two groups supporting the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel and involved in the setup of a protest encampment at the University of Oregon.

"I'm here to tell you all, I love you. Thank you for this. Just know the incredible power that you all have to, again, move our country in the right direction. So thank you all so much. Thank you, thank you," Tlaib said in the Zoom call that protesters were able to watch on their individual phones.

Her message to the protesters marks the latest instance when she has shown sympathy to antisemitic causes and actions as a frequent critic of Israel.

Amid the breakout of anti-Jewish protests at universities across the country last month, Tlaib criticized administrations for cracking down on those occupying and causing disturbances in public spaces.

"From UM to Vanderbilt to USC to Columbia, students across our country are being retaliated against for using their constitutional rights to protest genocide. It’s appalling," Tlaib wrote on X in response to a post by Isra Hirsi, the daughter of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, who was arrested while protesting at Columbia University.

"Our country isn’t just complicit in this genocide — we’re actively participating in it," she wrote in another post on X, while calling on the Biden administration to stop supplying the Jewish state with arms.

Despite Tlaib's concerns over campus responses to student protests, she has refused to call out the antisemitism seen at some gatherings in which Jewish students have been targeted, and even took part in a protest at the University of Michigan on April 24.

Protests at multiple universities have seen anti-Israel supporters call for an "intifada," or uprising, and for the destruction of the Jewish state, and have ended in thousands of arrests as police were forced to intervene and disperse them.

More than 100 University of Oregon students set up an encampment on campus earlier this week, mirroring those seen at other universities across the country, to protest the war in Gaza and demand university administrators take action to divest from Israel, according to the Eugene Register-Guard.

The encampment continued growing, reaching more than 100 tents by Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate KEZI, as university president Karl Scholz rejected the protesters' demands, contending that the encampment "violates university policy."

Reports show that the negotiations between the university and the encampment protesters are still ongoing, with no clear timeline on when they could be removed should they opt not to leave peacefully.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Tlaib's office for comment.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.