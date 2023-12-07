Eric Adams' approval rating careens below 30% as NYC struggles under migrant crisis: Poll

New York City Mayor Eric Adams' approval rating has plummeted to the lowest level the city has recorded, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll.

The poll, released Wednesday, has Adams at just 28% support among self-identified registered voters. Adams' administration has struggled for more than a year to address the city's immigration crisis. The rating is the lowest Quinnipiac has ever recorded for an New York City mayor since it began tracking the statistic in 1996.

Broken down by issue, 33% of New Yorkers approve of Adams' work on crime, while 60% disapprove. On public schools, 31% support him and 53% disapprove. On immigration, 26% approve and 66% disapprove. On the city budget, 22% approve and 66% disapprove. His worst issue is that of homelessness, however, where just 22% support his policies and a massive 72% disapprove.

Quinnipiac conducted its poll from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, surveying 1,297 self-identified registered voters via landline and cellphones. The poll reported a margin of error of 2.7%.

BILL MAHER CONFRONTS CUOMO ON NURSING HOME SCANDAL, EX-NY GOV CALLS QUESTIONS ‘MONDAY MORNING QUARTERBACKING’

KEVIN MCCARTHY, MATT GAETZ TRADE JABS AS FIERCE RIVALRY CONTINUES: HE ‘BELONGS IN JAIL’

Adams' time in office has suffered from political scandal in addition to his policy woes. The FBI has launched a probe into his campaign finances, and Adams was hit with a sexual assault accusation last month by a woman who claims to be his former colleague.

Adams denied the accusation in a statement to the press prior to Thanksgiving.

"The mayor does not know who this person is. If they ever met, he doesn’t recall it. But he would never do anything to physically harm another person and vigorously denies any such claim," a City Hall spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement.

ADAMS SAYS ‘DC HAS ABANDONED US’ AS NYC SLASHES BUDGETS OVER MIGRANT CRISIS

Meanwhile, the migrant crisis has plagued Adams' administration for more than a year, causing a feud between not only New York City and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, but also with the White House and President Biden.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Abbott's administration has transported tens of thousands of migrants from overwhelmed border towns to New York City, outraging city officials. Adams has blasted Biden's White House for not providing adequate federal assistance to contain the crisis, fracturing their relationship.