Who were the winners and losers in the fourth Republican presidential debate? Pundits name their picks

Political pundits and other media figures took to social media Wednesday night to declare which Republican presidential candidate they thought won the fourth GOP presidential debate.

Opinions were naturally split between Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley after they repeatedly clashed in heated exchanges throughout the debate, which was held on the campus of the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

"Vivek won the debate and it wasn't even close," journalist Cassandra MacDonald wrote, while talk radio host Dom Giordano said the debate was "clearly won" by DeSantis.

BIDEN TROLLS DESANTIS, HALEY, TRUMP WITH GIANT BILLBOARDS AHEAD OF FOURTH GOP PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

Radio host Dana Loesch agreed with Giordano, declaring, "DeSantis has won two debates two weeks in a row now. His biggest asset is his record." The previous debate she referenced was the one between DeSantis and Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom hosted by Fox News' Sean Hannity last week.

Columnist David Marcus declared Christie the winner, while Newsbusters managing editor Curtis Houck praised DeSantis by pointing to a specific exchange he had with Haley about the threat from China.

DEMOCRATIC MEGA DONOR REID HOFFMAN GIVES $250,000 TO TOP NIKKI HALEY SUPER PAC

"[DeSantis] wasn't rattled and clearly won this exchange. To argue he's not tough on China when he's been saying for years the Chinese Communist Party is America's biggest threat is ludicrous. Also, anytime you brag about having Wall Street donors is MAJOR cringe," Houck wrote.

Others declared one candidate the winner who chose not to attend the debate: Former President Donald Trump.

X Strategies CEO Alex Bruesewitz wrote that Trump won, Ramaswamy came in second, and DeSantis and Haley tied for third, while former Republican presidential candidate Larry Elder posted a flattering drawing of Trump with the question, "The winner?"

TRUMP CAMPAIGN LAUNCHING ‘EXTREMELY AGGRESSIVE OPERATION’ IN FINAL STRETCH TO IOWA CAUCUSES

"Trump won this debate," Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Fla, simply wrote, as Fox News contributor Leo Terrell agreed, "President Trump won the debate!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Iowa Republican Caucuses will be held on Jan. 15, 2024, and will be followed by the New Hampshire primary on Jan. 23.