White House interns mocked for issuing anonymous anti-Israel 'demand' letter to the president

The White House interns who sent an anonymous "demand" letter to President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for a ceasefire in the Israel war were mocked online for.

A group of 40 interns, who did not put their names on the letter, made headlines after they demanded the president and vice president push for a "permanent cease-fire" in the war between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas.

"We, the undersigned Fall 2023 White House and Executive Office of the President interns, will no longer remain silent on the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people," the interns’ letter begins. "We are Palestinian, Jewish, Arab, Muslim, Christian, Black, Asian, Latine, White, and Queer."

WHITE HOUSE INTERNS REBEL AGAINST BIDEN WITH PRO-PALESTINIAN LETTER DEMANDING CEASE-FIRE

"We heed the voices of the American people and call on the Administration to demand a permanent cease-fire," the letter continued. "We are not the decision makers of today, but we aspire to be the leaders of tomorrow, and we will never forget how the pleas of the American people have been heard and thus far, ignored."

The letter adds that while the interns were "horrified" by the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel that launched the war, they oppose the "brutal and genocidal response by the Israeli government, funded by our American tax dollars, which has killed over 14,000 innocent Palestinian civilians in Gaza, a large percentage of whom are children" — echoing a death statistic from the Hamas-run Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The progressive demands from the anonymous interns, however, did not hit home with the many on X, formerly Twitter, who mocked the interns for demanding the president of the United States capitulate to their foreign policy.

"Hate to say it, but interns who think they have the right to usurp the President’s role as policy maker, are not wise enough to be interning anywhere, let alone in the White House," the Democratic Majority for Israel tweeted.

"Interns going 'Veep' on Biden," congressional meme king Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., tweeted, referencing the hit TV show.

"Incredible. The media is writing breathlessly about anonymous interns who demand Biden support Hamas," Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton tweeted.

Other users didn't hold back on their thoughts on the interns — or the press coverage about the letter.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on the criticism of the interns they hired.

A temporary cease-fire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas went into effect in late November but lasted for only a week before fighting resumed in the Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday, Biden blamed Hamas for breaking the pause in fighting, telling donors the terrorist group's "refusal to release the remaining young women is what broke this deal."

Fox News Digital's Greg Norman contributed reporting.