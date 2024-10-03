Fox News Politics: Jack Smith Strikes Back

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, featuring the latest political news from Washington, D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

Here's what's happening…

- Biden says he would not back Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear sites…

- North Carolina congresswoman's husband is stranded in Hurricane Helene…

- Liz Cheney and Kamala Harris team up on the trail in Wisconsin…



Breaking it Down

A federal judge on Wednesday unsealed a key filing from special counsel Jack Smith's updated election interference case against former President Donald Trump.

U.S. District Judge for the District of Columbia Tanya Chutkan unsealed Smith's 165-page filing, in which Smith argues that Trump is not immune from prosecution for his alleged criminal scheme to overturn the 2020 election results. Smith submitted the document after the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year ruled that a president is immune from prosecution for official acts.

"Although the defendant was the incumbent President during the charged conspiracies, his scheme was fundamentally a private one," Smith wrote. "Working with a team of private co-conspirators, the defendant acted as a candidate when he pursued multiple criminal means to disrupt, through fraud and deceit, the government function by which votes are collected and counted — a function in which the defendant, as President, had no official role." …Read more

White House

'RECKLESS FAILURE': Watchdog group wants DOI investigated over 'failure' to protect federal property …Read more

'SOWN CHAOS': Eye-popping number of migrants with national security concerns arrived in US on Biden's watch: report …Read more

'PROPORTIONAL': Biden says he would not back Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear sites …Read more

Capitol Hill

‘POLITICAL MISINFORMATION’: 8 Dem lawmakers demand social media execs protect against 'misinformation' …Read more

CUT OFF: NGOs aiding illegal migrants would be barred from federal money under Gaetz bill …Read more

'SHOCKED BY DEVASTATION': North Carolina congresswoman's husband stranded in home in district ravaged by Hurricane Helene …Read more

'SERIOUS THREAT': Dozens of lawmakers sound alarm to Garland on noncitizen voting …Read more

Tales from the Trail

EYE OF THE STORM: Trump targets Biden, Harris over federal response to hurricane …Read more

HEATING UP: Ohio GOP Senate candidate Moreno hits Brown on Inflation Reduction Act vote in ad that's part of $25M buy …Read more

'ONE CANDIDATE GETS IT': Voters in key swing county tell Fox what's driving their vote this November …Read more

HARRIS AND CHENEY: Vice President Kamala Harris will team up with leading anti-Trump Republican Liz Cheney in battleground Wisconsin …Read more

BADGER STATE BRAWL: Trump trails Harris by 4 points in Wisconsin but leads on issues: poll …Read more

VIRGINIA SENATE DEBATE: Clinton ex-running mate Kaine, GOP challenger Cao spar on immigration, DEI in military …Read more

Across America

PUNTED: Federal judge blocks California law banning election deepfakes …Read more

'MOST IMPORTANT THING': Stevie Nicks releases 'anthem' to Roe v. Wade, abortion rights …Read more