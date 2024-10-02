Federal judge blocks California law banning election deepfakes

A federal judge on Wednesday blocked a California bill that outlaws AI-generated "deepfake" content and required the removal of "deceptive content" from social media.

The preliminary injunction comes just two weeks after Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the controversial measure into law, igniting a spat with X owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. It also comes roughly a month before Election Day.

A spokesperson for Newsom’s office warned that deepfakes "threaten the integrity of our elections, and these new laws protect our democracy while preserving free speech — in a manner no more stringent than those in other states, including deep-red Alabama."

"We’re confident the courts will uphold the state's ability to regulate these types of dangerous and misleading deepfakes," the governor’s office said in a statement to Fox News Digital, noting that "Satire remains alive and well in California — even for those who miss the punchline."

