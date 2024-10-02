Expand / Collapse search
California

Federal judge blocks California law banning election deepfakes

The preliminary injunction comes a little over a month before the presidential election

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
Deepfakes getting deeper in the run-up to 2024’s election Video

Deepfakes getting deeper in the run-up to 2024’s election

Fox News’ Eben Brown reports that as election season ramps up, scammers are producing deepfakes that are so sophisticated, they’re almost impossible to detect. 

A federal judge on Wednesday blocked a California bill that outlaws AI-generated "deepfake" content and required the removal of "deceptive content" from social media. 

The preliminary injunction comes just two weeks after Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the controversial measure into law, igniting a spat with X owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. It also comes roughly a month before Election Day. 

800-PLUS BILLS LEFT ON NEWSOM'S DESK ILLUSTRATE CALIFORNIA'S OVERREGULATION PROBLEM: EXPERTS

A spokesperson for Newsom’s office warned that deepfakes "threaten the integrity of our elections, and these new laws protect our democracy while preserving free speech — in a manner no more stringent than those in other states, including deep-red Alabama."

Newsom in ABC spin room

California Gov. Gavin Newsom talks to journalists in the media center at the Pennsylvania Convention Center before the first presidential debate in Philadelphia, Sept. 10. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"We’re confident the courts will uphold the state's ability to regulate these types of dangerous and misleading deepfakes," the governor’s office said in a statement to Fox News Digital, noting that "Satire remains alive and well in California — even for those who miss the punchline."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

