Fox News Politics: Hegseth on Defense

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump transition, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…

-GOP senator flips script on Dems for 'hypocritical' grilling of Hegseth: 'So ridiculous'

-Massie removed from powerful House committee after vote against Johnson

-Speaker Johnson announces flags to fly full-staff at US Capitol during presidential inauguration

Grilled on the Hill

President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Defense, Pete Hegseth, faced a Senate grilling on Tuesday as lawmakers determine whether they will vote in support of the nominee. 

Hegseth faced intense questioning from Democrats in his Armed Services Committee hearing, including his previous comments related to women serving in military combat roles, and was also interrupted by protesters who disturbed the hearing at some points. 

Trump nominated Hegseth in November, just days after his decisive election win over Vice President Harris, lauding him "as a Warrior for the Troops, and for the Country."…Read more

Hegseth and protester

Pete Hegseth, military analyst at Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. and US secretary of defense nominee for US President-elect Donald Trump, during a Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday,

White House

'LEAD THE WORLD': Biden issues second AI action during final week in office with executive order fast-tracking US infrastructure…Read more

ANCHORS AWAY: Biden announces names of future aircraft carriers: USS William J Clinton, George W Bush…Read more

FEMA FUNDS: Biden announces $770  checks for residents impacted by California wildfires…Read more

Eaton wildfire in Altadena

Vehicles and a house burn as powerful winds fueling devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area force people to evacuate, at the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California, U.S. January 8, 2025.

'CASHING IN': 'Incomplete' Hunter Biden report, protection of 'Biden Crime Family' shredded by Comer, IRS whistleblowers…Read more

World Stage

Trump Transition

COZY AT THE WHITE HOUSE: Elon Musk poised to take White House office space: report…Read more

LOUD NOISES: Hegseth interrupted by multiple protesters during Senate confirmation hearing…Read more

Protester at Hegseth hearing

US Capitol Police officers remove a demonstrator during a Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025.

ABSENT AGAIN: Michelle Obama to skip Trump inauguration, 11 days after missing Carter funeral…Read more

'I WANT TO KNOW...': GOP Hegseth holdout presses defense secretary nominee on her top 3 issues in military…Read more

'CLOWN SHOW': Dem senator's 'lies and stupidity' at Hegseth hearing roasted on social media…Read more

Capitol Hill

SPORTS: Two House Dems vote with GOP to ban biological males from girls' school sports…Read more

Save Women's Sports sign held at the US Capitol

House GOP Members And Female Athletes Mark Passage Of The Protection Of Women And Girls In Sports Act

WHO-DUNIT: Global health agency on chopping block as Republicans threaten to cut off funds…Read more

DOGE HOUSE: House DOGE Caucus eyes federal employees, government regulations in new goal-setting memo…Read more

Across America

'SPREAD SO THIN': LA councilwoman whose district ravaged by wildfires looks to hold leaders accountable for empty reservoirs…Read more

California wildfire

People watch the smoke and flames from the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood on Jan. 7, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds, the Palisades Fire has grown to over 2,900 acres and 30,000 people have been ordered to evacuate while a second fire has emerged near Eaton Canyon.  (Tiffany Rose/Getty Images)

BORDER CRISIS COSTS: Oklahoma education superintendent suing for reimbursement of costs of education for illegal aliens…Read more

JUMPING IN: Top lawmaker first Republican to launch gubernatorial campaign in race to succeed Michigan's Whitmer…Read more

