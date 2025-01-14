LA councilwoman whose district ravaged by wildfires looks to hold leaders accountable for empty reservoirs

A Los Angeles council member, whose district has been devastated by the recent historic wildfires, is demanding accountability from city and state officials after empty reservoirs hindered firefighting efforts, raising questions about how ready the city will be to host world-stage events in the next few years.

"This fire was unlike anything we have ever seen before, but there is no secret that we have chronically underinvested in critical infrastructure and public safety in Los Angeles," Council member Traci Park told Fox News Digital in a Monday interview.

"And I think there are a lot of questions about what more could have been done or could have been done differently, and what it's going to take in Los Angeles to make sure this never happens again," she said.

FIRST HEARING IN 'TRUMP-PROOF' CALIFORNIA SPECIAL SESSION CANCELED AS CHAIRMAN'S DISTRICT HIT BY WILDFIRES

Following the devastating wildfires that began in the Los Angeles mountains last week, concerns arose over dysfunctional fire hydrants and significant multimillion-dollar reductions of the fire department's budget.

Gov. Gavin Newsom responded on Friday by calling for an independent review of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power to investigate the water supply issues during the emergency.

"The ongoing reports of loss of water pressure to some local fire hydrants during the fires and the reported unavailability of water supplies from the Santa Ynez Reservoir are deeply troubling to me and to the community," Newsom wrote to LADWP Chief Executive Officer and Chief Engineer Janisse Quiñones and L.A. County Public Works Director Mark Pestrella in a letter.

Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers defended state leadership.

"Obviously, I have a lot of concerns about the water," said Park, whose district encompasses the Pacific Palisades, the area which was one of the first and hardest hit by the wildfires.

"I was personally at the command post at Will Rogers as this Volcano of Fire came over our mountain, through our town, all the way to Pacific Coast Highway, and throughout those events into the night, I was anecdotally hearing about our firefighters not having enough water," she said. "And I think we all have questions about the expectations, how are our firefighters supposed to fight fire without the thing they need to do it, that's water?"

'IS NOW THE RIGHT TIME ... TO FIGHT DONALD TRUMP?': CA HOUSE SPEAKER DODGES FIERY QUESTIONING FROM REPORTER

Park, who has been collecting critical aid at her Westchester neighborhood office to distribute to her constituents, said she's also concerned about disaster preparedness, as Los Angeles sets itself to host the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Olympic Games.

"I was concerned about our level of preparation for those events before this happened," Park said, in regard to the wildfires. "And I certainly think that over the last several days, we have seen some of those gaps on full display."

While Park expressed her gratitude for Newsom and "his support at the state level," as well as county and Cal Fire partners, "The reality is, as we are hosting millions of people in our city, and our resources are already spread so thin, it is clear that we have a lot of work to do a lot of strategic planning to continue our preparations for those big events that are coming."

'DEVASTATING': CALIFORNIA HAD RECORD RAINFALL LAST YEAR, BUT LACKED INFRASTRUCTURE TO STORE IT

In the months leading up to the wildfires, Los Angeles city officials reduced the fire department's budget by just under $18 million, according to the department.

At the state level, experts and lawmakers are pointing fingers at the top leaders' handling of the state's forestry management and a lesser-known problem: the state's outdated water reserves system. California's existing reservoirs can only hold so much water, and many were built in the mid-20th century.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2024, the state experienced record-breaking rainfall after an atmospheric river event, but the existing water infrastructure faced difficulties managing the sudden influx of water. A significant portion of that rainfall was dumped into the ocean.