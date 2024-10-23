Fox News Politics: Harris surrogates bedeviled by gaffes

Welcome to the Fox News’ Politics newsletter, with the latest political news from Washington, D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

- New report reveals DHS official used social media to promote illegal immigration

- More than 19M voters have already cast ballot for Nov. 5 election

- Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard announces she has joined the Republican Party

‘Colossally Inept Campaign’

While Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz have drawn backlash over awkward moments during the presidential race, their surrogates have not escaped criticism for their own gaffes.

In addition to Walz saying he is "friends with school shooters" and Harris calling North Korea "an alliance," their campaign surrogates have mispronounced the vice president's name, called Tim Walz "Tom," told males they are misogynists, attempted to imitate former President Trump, accidentally supported his policies and more.

"Not sure we’ve ever seen such a colossally inept campaign like the one run by Kamala Harris," Fox Business "Evening Edit" anchor Elizabeth MacDonald said last week. …Read more

White House

DRUNK DRIVING: Suspected drunk driver drove wrong way toward Kamala Harris' motorcade in Milwaukee…Read more

AVOID THE NUKES: Lloyd Austin says he would recommend Israel strike military targets…Read more

'SPRINTING TO THE FINISH': Biden seeks to cement legacy on climate change in remaining months as president…Read more

Capitol Hill

WITH FRIENDS LIKE THAT…: GOP senator demands answers after Pentagon finds Army gave Taiwan moldy gear, ammo from 1983…Read more

JURY IS STILL OUT: Last-minute hearing could determine whether vulnerable House Dem can vote for herself in key race…Read more

EMPIRE STATE SPLIT: 2 swing districts in New York split as GOP incumbents fight to hold seats…Read more

DEMAND FOR DETAILS: Lindsey Graham demands ICC reveal details of probe into prosecutor Khan's misconduct allegations…Read more

'VINDICTIVE': 'Vindictive': Democrat in tight Senate race blasted by GOP rival for swipe at McDonald's after Trump visit…Read more

Tales from the Trail

WHO'S MORE ACCESSIBLE?: Trump-Vance ticket has done combined 90 interviews since August compared to 53 for Harris-Walz…Read more

OPEN IT UP: Open primary ballot initiative to weed out 'polarizing' politicians makes headway in six states…Read more

FACT CHECK: Obama claims Trump 'did not solve' immigration 'problem,' despite numbers telling different story…Read more

THE BRITISH ARE COMING: UK Labour Party staffers campaigning for Harris are volunteers, PM says, rejecting Trump interference claim…Read more

POLL-ARIZING: Harris campaign celebrates defeat of new ballot security rules in Georgia…Read more

'WHAT COULD BE WORSE?': Traditionally Dem leaders in key Michigan voting bloc ditch Harris, endorse Trump…Read more

'BOLD VISION': 'Bold vision': Historic Bush Cabinet secretary makes key endorsement in 2024 presidential race…Read more

CLOWING AROUND: Elon Musk blasts Tim Walz after Democrat trains fire on the Trump-backing tycoon…Read more

'UNHINGED AND UNSTABLE': Harris accuses Trump of seeking 'unchecked power,' being 'unhinged and unstable'…Read more

'MIND BLOWING INSANITY': Dem Senate candidate ripped after bullet fragment hits local reporter at gun range…Read more



Across America

'INSULT TO INJURY': North Carolina environmental rules are 'insult to injury' for Helene recovery efforts, lawmaker says…Read more

COUNTRY POLLS, TAKE ME HOME: West Virginia's early in-person voting begins…Read more

BIG RIG SUIT: Trucking groups, farmers file opening brief in lawsuit against EPA: 'unworkable mandate'…Read more

'A MESS': Gov. Whitmer defends 'this beautiful city' of Detroit after Trump blasts Michigan's urban 'mess'…Read more