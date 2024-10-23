'Mind blowing insanity': Dem Senate candidate ripped after bullet fragment hits local reporter at gun range

Social media erupted on Tuesday in response to a Democratic Senate candidate firing an AR-15 at a gun range that resulted in a local reporter being struck by a bullet fragment.

"Great day at the range today with my friend @AdamKinzinger," Democratic Senate candidate Lucas Kunce posted on X on Tuesday.

"We got to hang out with some union workers while exercising our freedom. Always have your first aid kit handy. Shrapnel can always fly when you hit a target like today, and you’ve got to be ready to go. We had four first aid kits, so we were able to take care of the situation, and I’m glad Ryan is okay and was able to continue reporting."

KSHB-TV’s Ryan Gamboa was the only person injured after a bullet fragment struck his arm, and Kunce, a Marine Corps veteran who was shooting an AR-15 at the time, wrapped his wound with gauze, the Kansas City Star reported.

Social media reactions from conservatives quickly poured in on X, including from Hawley, who posted online saying, "I know the Kunce campaign needed a shot in the arm, but this is taking it a little far…"

"Democrats Lucas Kunce & Adam Kinzinger apparently accidentally shot a reporter at an event today," Hawley Communications Director Abigail Jackson posted on X . "Are these guys trying to make Tim Walz look competent with a gun?"

"Stupid. Stupid. Stupid," conservative communicator Steve Guest posted on X . "Shooting steel targets this close is a recipe for disaster."

"Absolutely mind-blowing insanity from a candidate for a political party that wants to take away your guns because it claims you can’t safely own them," Federalist CEO and co-founder Sean Davis posted on X.

"You could’ve killed somebody today, you freaking moron," Davis added. "What kind of a brain dead idiot shoots steel inside 10 yards with a rifle?"

"They were shooting at a metal target a few years away and apparently some shrapnel or ricochet hit a reporter covering the event on the elbow," Washington Free Beacon reporter Chuck Ross posted on X. "'Great day at the range.'"

"Word of advice: If you don’t want somebody to get hit by shrapnel when you go shooting, it’s probably not the best idea to fire at steel targets 10 feet in front of you with rifles," digital strategist Greg Price posted on X.

"I was grateful for the opportunity to talk to union workers about our freedoms at the range," Kunce told Fox News Digital in a statement. "Safety is important to us which is why the range was set up and run by a certified NRA training counselor. But any time you are handling weapons, you need to be prepared. We acted quickly and I’m glad the reporter was okay and able to keep reporting."

Kunce responded to a post from Hawley that said, "When liberals play with guns, people get hurt," with a clip of Hawley running through the Capitol on Jan. 6.

"The last time Josh Hawley saw a gun," Kunce wrote.