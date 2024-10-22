Tulsi Gabbard, former Democratic candidate for president, joins Republican party at Trump rally

Former Democratic candidate for president and independent Tulsi Gabbard formally announced she is joining the Republican Party at a Trump rally on Tuesday.



The rally was held in Greensboro, North Carolina, a key swing state in the upcoming election.



Gabbard recently joined the Trump campaign as an honorary co-chair for the former president's transition team alongside Robert F. Kennedy Jr., another former Democrat.



Gabbard cited her admiration for President Trump's leadership "to transform the Republican Party and bring it back to the party of the people and the party of peace" in part for her decision.



"I'm proud to stand here with you today, President Trump, and announce that I'm joining the Republican Party. I am joining the party of the people," said Gabbard.

"The party of equality. The party that was founded to fight against and end slavery in this country. It is the party of common sense and the party that is led by a president who has the courage and strength to fight for peace," added Gabbard.



"Thank you very much, Tulsi. That's great. Wow, that was a surprise," said Trump. "That was really, she's been independent for a long time. That's a great thing. A great honor. Thank you very much, Tulsi."



Gabbard, who ran in 2020's presidential election as a Democrat, took on then-candidate Kamala Harris with force at a primary debate, tearing apart her career as a prosecutor and California attorney general.



At the time, Gabbard called out Harris' for prosecuting numerous marijuana-related cases to convictions and her impact on the cash bail system in California.

Ultimately, Gabbard left the Democrat party in 2022, declaring herself an independent. In the time since, she has started her own podcast and spoken at conservative events.



Gabbard represented Hawaii's Second District in Congress from 2013 through 2021 as a Democrat. She serves in the U.S. Army Reserves with the rank of lieutenant colonel.



Representatives for Tulsi Gabbard did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.