Agriculture secretary signals breakthrough in Mexico water dispute after high-level call: ‘We’re moving fast’

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins is turning up the pressure on Mexico over a growing water crisis that’s threatening South Texas farmers, announcing Friday that high-level talks with Mexican officials may finally lead to a breakthrough.

"Just finished a productive call with our great deputy Secretary of State, Chris Landau, and my counterpart in Mexico to tackle the urgent crisis arising from Mexico’s failure to deliver water to American farmers, as obligated by treaty," Rollins posted on X.

"We’re moving fast — stay tuned for updates."

Rollins didn’t hold back, adding, "American agriculture has been asking for this relief for years and didn’t get it. What’s changed now is an American President willing to do what’s necessary to make it happen."

During an interview Friday on AgriTalk radio, Rollins revealed just how quickly things are moving. She said that shortly after President Donald Trump's post on Truth Social Thursday night about Mexico "stealing our farmers’ water," she was contacted by officials in Mexico to schedule talks.

"Let me give you an example. Last night, that Truth Social came out, as I mentioned, on the Mexican water and on how Mexico has been stealing our farmers’ water, and it’s not going to go on anymore," Rollins said.

"Whether it’s tariffs or sanctions, we are going to stand up for our citrus growers and others that rely on that Mexican water. And I’m telling you, last night, within two hours after that Truth Social going up, the people from Mexico were calling to set up a call with me this morning."

Her message comes as frustration builds over Mexico falling short on its water deliveries under the 1944 Water Treaty.

The treaty requires Mexico to send 1.75 million acre-feet of water to the U.S. every five years from tributaries that feed the Rio Grande. Trump says Mexico is more than 1.3 million acre-feet behind, hitting South Texas farmers hard, especially during the ongoing drought conditions.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House Thursday, Rollins said the administration is in regular contact with governors and agriculture leaders.

After speaking with "ten governors" earlier that morning, Rollins said the team is focused on supporting farmers, especially those growing wheat and sorghum.

"We believe that these changes will, in short order, create unlimited and unprecedented prosperity for these farmers," she said.

President Trump also addressed the water issue Thursday on Truth Social, blasting Mexico for failing to meet its obligations and warning of consequences if it doesn't step up.

"This is very unfair, and it is hurting South Texas Farmers very badly," he wrote. "Last year, the only Sugar Mill in Texas CLOSED, because Mexico has been stealing the water from Texas Farmers.

"We will keep escalating consequences, including tariffs and, maybe even sanctions, until Mexico honors the Treaty. That ends now!"

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, backed the administration’s stance, calling the water shortfall a "man-made crisis" and vowing to keep up the pressure.

"Texas farmers are in crisis because of Mexico’s noncompliance," Cruz wrote on X. "I will work with the Trump administration to pressure Mexico into complying and to get water to Texas farmers."

The Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs denied Mexico’s request for a special water delivery to Tijuana last month.

"Mexico's continued shortfalls in its water deliveries under the 1944 water-sharing treaty are decimating American agriculture," the agency posted. "Today, for the first time, the U.S. will deny Mexico's non-treaty request."

It's not the first time the U.S. and Mexico have clashed over the 1944 treaty, but officials say the current drought, one of the worst in nearly 30 years, is making matters worse.

Rollins thanked her Mexican counterpart, Agriculture Secretary Víctor Manuel Villalobos Arámbula, for his "swift and focused attention," but made it clear that time is running out.

Secretary Rollins joined RFD-TV Friday morning to weigh in on the negotiations.

"Well, there will be, without giving, you know, too much information that’s still confidential, we immediately began moving out and setting up discussions," Rollins said.

"Of course, this is not necessarily USDA, although I’ll be partnering with Secretary Rubio over at State and also talking to some other counterparts today, but hopefully we’ll have a resolution very, very quickly. And we’ll get some water moving, perhaps."

The USDA did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News’ Greg Wehner contributed to this report.