Suspected drunk driver drove wrong way toward Kamala Harris' motorcade in Milwaukee

A suspected drunk driver drove on an interstate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, toward Vice President Kamala Harris' motorcade.

The incident happened at about 8:20 p.m. Monday on I-94 near the Marquette Interchange, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said, according to Fox 6.

A 55-year-old man was observed driving an SUV westbound in the eastbound lanes when he was approaching Harris' motorcade and came close to striking a vehicle in her motorcade.

As the vehicle came closer to the motorcade, deputies stopped the man and determined he was impaired before taking him into custody on recommended charges of operating while intoxicated and recklessly endangering safety, although he has not yet been formally charged.

When officers told the driver he almost struck a vehicle in Harris' motorcade, he was "extremely surprised" and had "no recollection" of entering the freeway or coming close to hitting another vehicle, the arrest report stated, according to WISN.

The man also said he did not have any intention of harming Harris or anybody related to her campaign.

According to the arrest report, he failed several field sobriety tests and had an open beer can in his vehicle.

The man remained in jail Tuesday night without bail.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

The U.S. Secret Service said it was aware of the incident and that it is grateful to deputies for their response.

The agency "is aware of the incident involving a motorist traveling in the opposite direction on the highway while the Vice President was in her motorcade. We are grateful to the Milwaukee Sheriff's Office for their response which allowed them to stop the motorist and take the driver into custody for DUI," Secret Service spokesperson Joe Routh told WISN.