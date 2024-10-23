Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kamala Harris

Suspected drunk driver drove wrong way toward Kamala Harris' motorcade in Milwaukee

The man, 55, said he did not have any intention of harming Vice President Kamala Harris or anybody related to her campaign

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A suspected drunk driver drove on an interstate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, toward Vice President Kamala Harris' motorcade.

The incident happened at about 8:20 p.m. Monday on I-94 near the Marquette Interchange, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said, according to Fox 6.

A 55-year-old man was observed driving an SUV westbound in the eastbound lanes when he was approaching Harris' motorcade and came close to striking a vehicle in her motorcade.

HARRIS AIDE WALKS BACK PROMISE NOT TO SUPPORT NEW DRILLING

Kamala Harris exits her motorcade

Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris exits her motorcade on her way to board Air Force Two at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 30, 2024, after attending a campaign event. (Getty Images)

As the vehicle came closer to the motorcade, deputies stopped the man and determined he was impaired before taking him into custody on recommended charges of operating while intoxicated and recklessly endangering safety, although he has not yet been formally charged.

When officers told the driver he almost struck a vehicle in Harris' motorcade, he was "extremely surprised" and had "no recollection" of entering the freeway or coming close to hitting another vehicle, the arrest report stated, according to WISN.

HARRIS SENIOR SPOKESMAN SILENT ON WHETHER HE STILL THINKS LIZ CHENEY IS 'CRAZY,' A 'WARLORD'

Vice President Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event at the Resch Expo Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, October 17, 2024. (Getty Images)

The man also said he did not have any intention of harming Harris or anybody related to her campaign.

According to the arrest report, he failed several field sobriety tests and had an open beer can in his vehicle.

The man remained in jail Tuesday night without bail.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris attends a campaign event at Divine Faith Ministries International on October 20, 2024 in Jonesboro, Georgia. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. Secret Service said it was aware of the incident and that it is grateful to deputies for their response.

The agency "is aware of the incident involving a motorist traveling in the opposite direction on the highway while the Vice President was in her motorcade. We are grateful to the Milwaukee Sheriff's Office for their response which allowed them to stop the motorist and take the driver into custody for DUI," Secret Service spokesperson Joe Routh told WISN.

More from Politics