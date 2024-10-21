Early in-person voting kicks off in West Virginia

West Virginia kicks off early in-person voting Wednesday, 13 days from Election Day.

In addition to the U.S. presidential race, voting also begins Wednesday in several down-ballot races. For a full list of competitive elections, see the latest Senate and House rankings.

West Virginia Senate: Republicans will kick off the night strong in West Virginia. The seat is held by Sen. Joe Manchin, who decided not to run for re-election earlier this year. The senator’s enduring relationship with West Virginians helped him eke out a three-point win in 2018, but with Trump’s nearly 39-point win in the last presidential race, this is deep red territory. Democrats needed Manchin on the ballot to put up a good fight. That victory alone would give Republicans 50 senate seats, or one short of a majority. (If Trump wins the presidential race, the GOP would rule the senate even without a majority because the Vice President breaks ties.)

NEW DOJ GUIDANCE MEANT TO SCARE ELECTION OFFICIALS FROM CLEANING UP VOTER ROLLS, SAYS EXPERT

DEM LOSES IT ON 'UNINFORMED' WORKERS AFTER POWERFUL UNION REFUSES TO ENDORSE VP HARRIS

How to vote in West Virginia

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for West Virginia.

Voting by mail

West Virginia began absentee voting in late September. Applicants must provide an excuse to receive a ballot. The county must receive a ballot application by Oct. 30, and that ballot must be submitted by Nov. 5.

Early in-person voting

Early in-person voting begins Wednesday and will continue through Nov. 2. Absentee ballots can be submitted in person through Nov. 4.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Voter registration

The voter registration deadline in West Virginia was Oct. 15.