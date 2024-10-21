Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia

Early in-person voting kicks off in West Virginia

Early voting polling places will be open through Nov. 2

Rémy Numa By Rémy Numa , Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
West Virginia kicks off early in-person voting Wednesday, 13 days from Election Day.

In addition to the U.S. presidential race, voting also begins Wednesday in several down-ballot races. For a full list of competitive elections, see the latest Senate and House rankings.

  • West Virginia Senate: Republicans will kick off the night strong in West Virginia. The seat is held by Sen. Joe Manchin, who decided not to run for re-election earlier this year. The senator’s enduring relationship with West Virginians helped him eke out a three-point win in 2018, but with Trump’s nearly 39-point win in the last presidential race, this is deep red territory. Democrats needed Manchin on the ballot to put up a good fight. That victory alone would give Republicans 50 senate seats, or one short of a majority. (If Trump wins the presidential race, the GOP would rule the senate even without a majority because the Vice President breaks ties.)

Joe Manchin registers as an independent

Sen. Joe Manchin, I-W.Va., registered as an independent and chose not to run for re-election. (@Sen_JoeManchin)

How to vote in West Virginia

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for West Virginia.

Voters arrive at West Virginia polling place in 2018

People arrive to vote in the 2018 midterm elections in Omar, W.Va.., Nov. 6, 2018. (Reuters/Joshua Roberts)

Voting by mail

West Virginia began absentee voting in late September. Applicants must provide an excuse to receive a ballot. The county must receive a ballot application by Oct. 30, and that ballot must be submitted by Nov. 5.

Sign urging people to vote in West Virginia

The town sign calls for people to vote in the 2018 midterm elections in Man, W.Va., Nov. 6, 2018.  (Reuters/Joshua Roberts)

Early in-person voting

Early in-person voting begins Wednesday and will continue through Nov. 2. Absentee ballots can be submitted in person through Nov. 4.

Voter registration

The voter registration deadline in West Virginia was Oct. 15.

Rémy Numa is the lead political affairs specialist for Fox News Channel. You can follow him on Twitter: @remynuma.

