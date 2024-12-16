Fox News Politics: The DNC's Blue Christmas

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump transition, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…

- Biden admin expected to offer California waiver to ban gas-powered cars by 2035: report

- RFK Jr set to face abortion, vaccine scrutiny in sit-downs with senators on Capitol Hill

- Mitt Romney predicts the GOP's 2028 presidential standard-bearer

Kamala Harris' Pink Slip Pep Talk

Vice President Kamala Harris tried to encourage Democratic staffers facing layoffs from the DNC on Sunday, telling them that their "spirit will not be defeated."

Harris made the comments during the DNC's holiday celebration in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. She spoke alongside President Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the event, which played host to staffers who were let go from the DNC without severance packages after the election.

"This holiday season, like any time of the year, let us really be conscious of all the blessings we have. Let us celebrate the blessings we have; let us celebrate and advance the blessings we have yet to create," Harris said. "And let us always remember our country is worth fighting for, and our spirit will not be defeated." Read more.

White House

FINAL PUSH: Biden expected to grant CA waiver for gas car ban before Trump admin takes over… Read more

'OUR MILITARY KNOWS': Trump says Biden admin has answers to drone mystery… Read more

BACK ON THE BENCH: Republicans fume over judicial unretirements taking away vacancies for Trump to fill… Read more

'DID I AT LEAST LOOK COOL?': Trump adviser collapses on stage while giving speech at Young Republican gala…Read more

World Stage

TIME TO CALL: Trump can save Syrian Kurds from Turkish aggression…Read more

'IS THAT A SERIOUS QUESTION?': Trump tangles with reporter asking about Iran preemptive strikes… Read more

Capitol Hill

KENNEDY TO CONGRESS: RFK Jr set to face abortion, vaccine scrutiny in first hill meetings since Trump selection… Read more

MONEY TALKS: Showdown over $36T US debt crisis looms in Congress, new data show… Read more

'SO IMPORTANT': Paris Hilton urges GOP-led House to pass bipartisan Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act… Read more

'REAL ANSWERS': Schumer asks DHS to deploy 360-degree radar tech amid drone mystery… Read more

Across America

RED TAPE RIP-OFF: Business group accuses California regulators of gangster behavior… Read more

'TARGETED ASSASSINATIONS': Venezuelan expert sounds alarm about what's next if sanctuary city policies continue… Read more

'VIOLATED THE LAW': State AG sues New York doctor who allegedly prescribed abortion medication by mail… Read more

'BRING THEM ALL HOME': Israeli hostages' families hold Central Park rally, call on Biden, Trump to get loved ones from Hamas… Read more

'MATH' PROBLEM: Economists pan Hochul's 'inflation refunds' as inflationary… Read more

'MAKE LIFE MULTIPLANETARY': Elon Musk moves to make Starbase, Texas, the official ‘gateway to Mars’… Read more

'LOST CONTROL': Investigator's eye in the sky tumbles to ground during approach to mystery drone…Read more

IDENTIFY, TRACK, MITIGATE: Government demands more counter-drone powers as current authorities set to expire…Read more