Elections Newsletter

Fox News Politics: The DNC's Blue Christmas

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, featuring the latest updates on the Trump transition, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump transition, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…

- Biden admin expected to offer California waiver to ban gas-powered cars by 2035: report

- RFK Jr set to face abortion, vaccine scrutiny in sit-downs with senators on Capitol Hill

- Mitt Romney predicts the GOP's 2028 presidential standard-bearer

Kamala Harris' Pink Slip Pep Talk

Vice President Kamala Harris tried to encourage Democratic staffers facing layoffs from the DNC on Sunday, telling them that their "spirit will not be defeated."

Harris made the comments during the DNC's holiday celebration in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. She spoke alongside President Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the event, which played host to staffers who were let go from the DNC without severance packages after the election.

"This holiday season, like any time of the year, let us really be conscious of all the blessings we have. Let us celebrate the blessings we have; let us celebrate and advance the blessings we have yet to create," Harris said. "And let us always remember our country is worth fighting for, and our spirit will not be defeated." Read more.

Kamala Harris closeup

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech after the 2024 presidential election, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. (AP/Jacquelyn Martin)

White House

FINAL PUSH: Biden expected to grant CA waiver for gas car ban before Trump admin takes over…Read more

'OUR MILITARY KNOWS': Trump says Biden admin has answers to drone mystery…Read more

BACK ON THE BENCH: Republicans fume over judicial unretirements taking away vacancies for Trump to fill…Read more

Joe Biden

Biden is looking to beat Trump's judicial record, with help from Senate Democrats. (Getty Images)

'DID I AT LEAST LOOK COOL?': Trump adviser collapses on stage while giving speech at Young Republican gala…Read more

World Stage

TIME TO CALL: Trump can save Syrian Kurds from Turkish aggression…Read more

'IS THAT A SERIOUS QUESTION?': Trump tangles with reporter asking about Iran preemptive strikes…Read more

Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

(Iranian Leader Press Office / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Capitol Hill

KENNEDY TO CONGRESS: RFK Jr set to face abortion, vaccine scrutiny in first hill meetings since Trump selection…Read more

MONEY TALKS: Showdown over $36T US debt crisis looms in Congress, new data show…Read more

'SO IMPORTANT': Paris Hilton urges GOP-led House to pass bipartisan Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act…Read more

Paris Hilton speaking with Capitol dome behind her

Paris Hilton speaks as she joins congressional lawmakers during a press conference on upcoming legislation to establish a bill of rights to protect children placed in congregate care facilities, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on October, 20, 2021. - Congregate care are facilities such as group homes, foster care, residential treatment facilities, maternity homes, or emergency shelters. (Mandel Ngan via Getty Images)

'REAL ANSWERS': Schumer asks DHS to deploy 360-degree radar tech amid drone mystery…Read more

Across America

RED TAPE RIP-OFF: Business group accuses California regulators of gangster behavior…Read more

'TARGETED ASSASSINATIONS': Venezuelan expert sounds alarm about what's next if sanctuary city policies continue…Read more

'VIOLATED THE LAW': State AG sues New York doctor who allegedly prescribed abortion medication by mail…Read more

'BRING THEM ALL HOME': Israeli hostages' families hold Central Park rally, call on Biden, Trump to get loved ones from Hamas…Read more

Central Park demonstration to free Hamas hostages

Participants in Sunday's protest at Central Park held signs with photographs of hostages as a result of the war in the Middle East. (Alon Kaplun)

'MATH' PROBLEM: Economists pan Hochul's 'inflation refunds' as inflationary…Read more

'MAKE LIFE MULTIPLANETARY': Elon Musk moves to make Starbase, Texas, the official ‘gateway to Mars’…Read more

'LOST CONTROL': Investigator's eye in the sky tumbles to ground during approach to mystery drone…Read more

IDENTIFY, TRACK, MITIGATE: Government demands more counter-drone powers as current authorities set to expire…Read more

Get the latest updates on the Trump presidential transition, incoming Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

