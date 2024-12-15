Expand / Collapse search
Wars

Israeli hostages' families hold Central Park rally, call on Biden, Trump to bring loved ones home

7 US hostages still held by Hamas terrorists as families plead for their release

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
Families of Israeli hostages held a rally in New York City's Central Park on Sunday, and called for President Biden and President-elect Trump to bring them home.

"Seize the opportunity, seal the deal, and bring the hostages home," a press release from the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said.

Photos from the rally show dozens of participants, some holding signs with photos of hostages, and others speaking with microphones and megaphones. 

"Please join me for a minute, close your eyes, and imagine the emotional moment we will feel when our government seals the deal, when they release everyone, every single hostage," Yarden Gonen, sister of hostage Romi Gonen, said in a statement. "And see in your eyes the hugs we will share with our loved ones when we finally see them free from Hamas' hands. And even for those who didn't survive, may they have a proper burial in Israel, and may the families find closure. By Hanukkah."

AMERICAN-ISRAELI IDF PLATOON COMMANDER KILLED IN BATTLE, BODY HELD IN GAZA, IDF SAYS

Hostage sign NYC Central Park protest

Participants in Sunday's protest at Central Park held signs with photographs of hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza. (Alon Kaplun)

Weeks ago, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on social media that Capt. Omer Neutra, 21, from New York was killed in battle on Oct. 7, 2023, and "his body has been held hostage in Gaza since."

Prior to the X posting, it was believed that Neutra was alive and being held hostage.

Due to Neutra's body being held by Hamas, he is still considered one of seven American hostages held in Gaza.

NYC hostage protest group photo

Dozens of people called on lawmakers to bring U.S. hostages in the Middle East home.  (Dani Tenenbaum)

7 US HOSTAGES STILL HELD BY HAMAS TERRORISTS AS FAMILIES PLEAD FOR THEIR RELEASE: 'THIS IS URGENT'

"Being an American was always a big part of my identity," hostage Itay Chen's brother, Roy Chen, said in a statement. "We just got back from a meaningful week in Washington. The message remains the same: it will take leadership to make hard decisions. We are strong enough to make that deal. While we rebuild our country and plan ahead for a better future, we must finish the suffering of the hostages. We must bring them all home now."

Hamas hostage’s sister feels the ‘wind of change’ with Trump’s election Video

Chen, a U.S.-Israeli citizen who was kidnapped on Oct. 7 while Hamas terrorists invaded southern Israel and massacred hundreds, was confirmed dead in March by the IDF.

Fox News' Yonat Friling and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report. 