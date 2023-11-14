Fox News Politics: Congressional fisticuffs

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail .

What's happening:

- The House readies vote on a spending package to fund the government through the holiday season…

- Biden admin staffers revolt over president's calls for a ceasefire…

- RFK receives endorsements from three all-star athletes…

UFC in Committee

Congress has plenty of political battles, but Tuesday saw several incidents that nearly resulted in literal fights.

Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin almost got in a physical altercation with Teamster President Sean O'Brien in a health, education and labor committee hearing.

"Sir this is a time, this is a place, you want to run your mouth we can be two consenting adults, and we can finish it here," Mullin told O'Brien after reading a tweet where O'Brien said he could take the senator "any time" or "any place."

"I would love to do it right now," O'Brien said, prompting Mullin to say, "Well, stand your butt up then."

"You stand your butt up, big guy," O'Brien said. Then Mullin, a former MMA fighter, rose from his chair and appeared ready to take on the union boss before committee Chairman Bernie Sanders told the pair to knock it off.

'CHEAP SHOT': On the other side of Capitol Hill, ex-Speaker McCarthy was accused of throwing an elbow into a Republican who helped oust him …Read more

Chaos on Capitol Hill

SHUTDOWN LOOMING: Republicans talking with Democrats to gauge where votes may lie to pass spending bill, avoid shutdown …Read more

BLOCKED: Bid to impeach Mayorkas halted as eight Republicans join Democrats in opposition …Read more

JOHNSON'S FIRST TEST: House readies vote on new speaker's plan to avoid government shutdown …Read more

'WE NEED BOLD CHANGE': House Freedom Caucus comes out swinging against Johnson plan to avert shutdown …Read more

'MUST BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE': These 8 Republicans joined with Dems to kill Mayorkas impeachment …Read more

'SIGNIFICANT QUESTIONS': Turner, Stefanik call for DOJ probe into Michael Cohen after recent testimony …Read more

'REASSERT AUTHORITY': Freedom Caucus chair shares warning for Johnson as Republicans rebel on CR …Read more

White House

'WHAT'S THE PROBLEM?': Distraught mother of American wrongfully on death row in China calls on Biden to confront Xi …Read more

'NOT GOING TO COMMENT': White House refuses to say it will support subpoena cooperation in Biden classified docs investigation …Read more

CLEAN UP FOR A DICTATOR: WH dismisses question about blue city's sudden makeover …Read more

DISSENT LETTER: Biden officials rebel against president on Israel-Hamas war …Read more

TROUBLE BREWING: Biden supports 'decent paying job' for 'average citizen in China'; won't surrender US trade secrets …Read more

UNSOLVED MYSTERY: Photo of the mysterious White House cocaine emerges …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

TIME'S ALMOST UP: GOP Presidential field keeps shrinking but Trump still leads the pack …Read more

CALIFORNIA DREAMIN': Vulnerable Dem attended Hollywood fundraiser with donors linked to corruption, discrimination scandals …Read more

TRIPLE THREAT: NFL Hall-of-Famer, mountain biking champion, NBA legend endorse RFK Jr for president …Read more

What else?

TICKING CLOCK: Kansas senator calls on Senate Dems to pass Israel funding bill …Read more

PAYBACK: Georgia man threatens to kill Marjorie Taylor Greene and her staff, now faces federal charges …Read more

ANOTHER RECORD: Migrant encounters broke prior October highs …Read more