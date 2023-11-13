Expand / Collapse search
White House

Newly released photos show mysterious cocaine discovered in White House

The discovery launched an investigation by the Secret Service that was later closed without identifying a suspect

Brandon Gillespie By Brandon Gillespie Fox News
Published
Photos showing the mysterious cocaine discovered inside the White House over the summer have been released after being obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request from the Secret Service by the Daily Mail.

The baggie of cocaine was initially discovered on July 2 in a storage locker near the entrance to the White House's West Wing by a member of the Secret Service, which sparked an evacuation of the building and emergency response. 

A test was then conducted on the substance, which came back positive for cocaine, the Secret Service told Fox News on July 5.

White House cocaine photo

A photo of the baggie of cocaine discovered in the White House on July 2. (The Daily Mail)

The discovery prompted the Secret Service to launch an investigation, which was later closed after the agency said it was "not able" to identify a suspect.

President Biden was at Camp David at the time of the discovery of the substance. The president's son, Hunter, who is a recovered crack cocaine addict, was also at Camp David at the time of discovery.

According to the Secret Service, the area of the West Wing in which the cocaine was found is used by both guests and staff.

White House cocaine photo

A photo of the baggie of cocaine discovered in the White House on July 2. (The Daily Mail)

The Secret Service announced July 12 that it had closed its investigation into the cocaine and said it was "not able" to "single out a person of interest" because of a lack of physical evidence.

White House cocaine photo

A photo of the area where a baggie of cocaine was discovered in the White House on July 2. (The Daily Mail)

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.