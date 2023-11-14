Top Republicans call for DOJ probe into Michael Cohen for 'knowingly' making false statements to Congress

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner and House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik are accusing former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen of committing perjury and "knowingly" making false statements while testifying before Congress in 2019, Fox News Digital has learned.

Turner, R-Ohio, and Stefanik, R-N.Y., who also sits on the Intelligence Committee, penned a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday calling for an investigation into the matter.

Turner and Stefanik pointed to Cohen’s testimony last month in New York City as part of the non-jury civil trial stemming from New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit against former President Trump, his family and the Trump Organization. The lawsuit accuses Trump of defrauding banks and inflating the value of his assets.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has repeatedly said his assets were actually undervalued. Trump has repeatedly said his financial statements had disclaimers, requesting that the numbers be evaluated by the banks.

"We write to refer compelling evidence that Michael D. Cohen appears to have committed perjury and knowingly made false statements while testifying under oath during his deposition before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on February 28, 2019," they wrote.

"Specifically on October 25, 2023, while testifying in the trial People of the State of New York v. Donald J. Trump et al.,….Mr. Cohen admitted that the testimony he gave before the Committee in 2019 was knowingly and intentionally false," they wrote.

Turner and Stefanik referenced Cohen’s February 2019 testimony, in which he was asked whether Trump directed him or former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weiselberg to "inflate the numbers for his personal statement."

"I’m sorry. Did he ask me to inflate the numbers? Not that I recall, no," Cohen testified to the House Intelligence Committee in February 2019.

While on the stand in New York City last month, Cohen was presented with the transcript of his February 2019 testimony.

When asked if he was being "honest" in front of the House Intelligence Committee in February 2019, Cohen testified: "No."

"So you lied under oath in February of 2019? Is that your testimony?" Trump attorney Alina Habba asked him.

"Yes," Cohen replied.

Turner and Stefanik said Cohen’s statement "raises significant questions about his testimony before the committee," and said his testimony in New York is "inconsistent with his testimony before the committee."

"That Mr. Cohen was willing to openly and brazenly state at trial that he lied to Congress on this specific issue is startling," they wrote to Garland. "His willingness to make such a statement alone should necessitate an investigation."

"In sum, Mr. Cohen’s testimony before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on February 28, 2019 is contradicted by his reported recent testimony on October 25, 2023," they continued. "Mr. Cohen’s prior conviction for lying to Congress merits a heightened suspicion that he has yet again testified falsely before Congress."

Turner and Stefanik requested the Justice Department investigate whether any of Cohen’s testimony "warrants another charge" of making a false statement before Congress.

Cohen, in 2018, pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations, making false statements to Congress and tax evasion. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

Neither the Justice Department nor Cohen immediately responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment.