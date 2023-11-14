Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Justice Department

Top Republicans call for DOJ probe into Michael Cohen for 'knowingly' making false statements to Congress

Cohen testified last month that he lied under oath in 2019

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman , Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Jonathan Turley on New York Trump trial, 'weaponized' system Video

Jonathan Turley on New York Trump trial, 'weaponized' system

FOX News contributor Jonathan Turley on the ongoing Trump fraud trial in New York and Paul Pelosi testifies after the violent attack at his home

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner and House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik are accusing former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen of committing perjury and "knowingly" making false statements while testifying before Congress in 2019, Fox News Digital has learned.

Turner, R-Ohio, and Stefanik, R-N.Y., who also sits on the Intelligence Committee, penned a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday calling for an investigation into the matter.

TRUMP FACES OFF IN COURT WITH COHEN AS EX-LAWYER TESTIFIES AGAINST HIM IN TRUMP ORGANIZATION CIVIL TRIAL

Michael Cohen wearing a suit

Michael Cohen, then-President Trump's former personal attorney and fixer, arrives at federal court for his sentencing hearing, Dec. 12, 2018.  (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

Turner and Stefanik pointed to Cohen’s testimony last month in New York City as part of the non-jury civil trial stemming from New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit against former President Trump, his family and the Trump Organization. The lawsuit accuses Trump of defrauding banks and inflating the value of his assets.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has repeatedly said his assets were actually undervalued. Trump has repeatedly said his financial statements had disclaimers, requesting that the numbers be evaluated by the banks.

"We write to refer compelling evidence that Michael D. Cohen appears to have committed perjury and knowingly made false statements while testifying under oath during his deposition before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on February 28, 2019," they wrote.

TRUMP SUES FORMER ATTORNEY MICHAEL COHEN FOR $500 MILLION

"Specifically on October 25, 2023, while testifying in the trial People of the State of New York v. Donald J. Trump et al.,….Mr. Cohen admitted that the testimony he gave before the Committee in 2019 was knowingly and intentionally false," they wrote.

Turner and Stefanik referenced Cohen’s February 2019 testimony, in which he was asked whether Trump directed him or former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weiselberg to "inflate the numbers for his personal statement." 

TRUMP DROPS LAWSUIT AGAINST MICHAEL COHEN, VOWS TO RE-FILE AFTER HE HAS 'PREVAILED' IN OTHER CASES

"I’m sorry. Did he ask me to inflate the numbers? Not that I recall, no," Cohen testified to the House Intelligence Committee in February 2019.

Turner

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner. (AP)

While on the stand in New York City last month, Cohen was presented with the transcript of his February 2019 testimony.

When asked if he was being "honest" in front of the House Intelligence Committee in February 2019, Cohen testified: "No."

"So you lied under oath in February of 2019? Is that your testimony?" Trump attorney Alina Habba asked him.

"Yes," Cohen replied.

Elise Stefanik

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik speaks to members of the press. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Turner and Stefanik said Cohen’s statement "raises significant questions about his testimony before the committee," and said his testimony in New York is "inconsistent with his testimony before the committee."

JUDGE DENIES TRUMP TEAM'S REQUESTS FOR IMMEDIATE VERDICT IN FRAUD TRIAL AFTER COHEN TESTIMONY

"That Mr. Cohen was willing to openly and brazenly state at trial that he lied to Congress on this specific issue is startling," they wrote to Garland. "His willingness to make such a statement alone should necessitate an investigation." 

"In sum, Mr. Cohen’s testimony before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on February 28, 2019 is contradicted by his reported recent testimony on October 25, 2023," they continued. "Mr. Cohen’s prior conviction for lying to Congress merits a heightened suspicion that he has yet again testified falsely before Congress."

Attorney General Merrick Garland

Attorney General Merrick Garland at the Department of Justice on May 2, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Turner and Stefanik requested the Justice Department investigate whether any of Cohen’s testimony "warrants another charge" of making a false statement before Congress.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cohen, in 2018, pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations, making false statements to Congress and tax evasion. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

Neither the Justice Department nor Cohen immediately responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Brooke Singman is a Fox News Digital politics reporter. You can reach her at Brooke.Singman@Fox.com or @BrookeSingman on Twitter.