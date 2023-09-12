Fox News Politics: Biden impeachment takes off

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

Top Stories

'BIDEN DID LIE': House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says the House has "uncovered serious and credible allegations," which will serve as basis for impeachment inquiry ...Continue reading

BRIBE SCIENCE: The CIA allegedly offered senior officials substantial cash to change opinions about COVID-19's origin ...Continue reading

$100B AND COUNTING: Biden administration provides accounting of spending for Ukraine's defense against Russia ...Continue reading

‘SLANDERING’: House GOP accuse Hunter Biden's attorneys of intimidating IRS whistleblowers ...Continue reading

White House Watch

FRESH WHOPPER: Biden claims he visited Ground Zero one day after Sept. 11, 2001, but the history books tell a different story ...Continue reading

TULSI GABBARD REACTS TO BIDEN'S 9/11 CELEBRATIONS: "Joe Biden's absence was also very palpable." WATCH:

IRAN'S PLANS: The Biden administration's $6B payment to Iran will only encourage hostage taking, critics of the aid say ...Continue reading

Congress:

WHAT REPUBLICANS WANT: 5 key demands House conservatives are making before taking partial government shutdown off table ...Continue reading

CHANGE OF TUNE: McCarthy says an impeachment inquiry is the "logical next step" to take against Biden, but that's not what he said last month… ...Continue reading

DEEPFAKE PROBLEMS: GOP senator demands federal standard for AI content identification ...Continue reading

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Mayor of Burbank, California takes paddle from a drag queen during a Democratic fundraiser:

Campaign Trail

SEEDY POLITICS: A Virginia Democratic candidate reportedly solicited money by posting blow job videos online ...Continue reading

‘AMERICA IS FALLING’: YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul has launched a project to help voters select the best presidential candidate in 2024 ...Continue reading

"With all that said I like Vivek [Ramaswamy] as a person and human truly. F*ck republican and democrat. He's a good a** American who can seriously help us." — --Jake Paul

‘GET OUT OF THE RACE’: GOP governor minces no words in advice to low-polling Republican presidential candidates ...Continue reading