Trump files motions to quash Fulton County indictment

Former President Trump filed a motion in support of quashing the Georgia indictment that charged him and 18 others for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state.

Trump attorney Steven Sadow filed two motions Tuesday that adopted motions from co-defendants Rudy Giuliani, a former Trump attorney, and Ray Stallings Smith III to toss Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ indictment.

Trump was charged with one count of violation of the Georgia RICO Act, three counts of criminal solicitation, six counts of criminal conspiracy, one count of filing false documents and two counts of making false statements.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Trump and more than a dozen others were charged out of the Fulton County probe, including Giuliani, Smith, his former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, his former attorneys Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, Kenneth Chesebro, Jeff Clark, John Eastman, among others.

"It is election interference," Trump told Fox News Digital last month. "We did nothing wrong at all. And we have every right, every single right, to challenge an election that we think is dishonest that we think is very dishonest."

The indictment out of Georgia was the fourth for Trump, who is the first former president in United States history to face criminal charges.

Trump was first charged in March out of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s years-long investigation related to hush-money payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in New York.

Those charges from Bragg came amid Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump’s alleged improper retention of classified records from his presidency at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all 37 felony charges out of that probe. The charges include willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and false statements.

That trial is expected to begin in May 2024.

In July, Trump was charged with an additional three counts as part of a superseding indictment out of Smith’s investigation — an additional count of willful retention of national defense information and two additional obstruction counts.

Smith was also investigating whether Trump was involved in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and any alleged interference in the 2020 election result.

On Aug. 1, Trump was indicted on four federal charges out of Smith's Jan. 6 probe.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges, which included conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights.

That trial is expected to begin in March 2024--the day before the Super Tuesday primary elections.

