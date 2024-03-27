Fox News Politics: Battleground Democrat retreats from House

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

-Obama reportedly contacting Biden's team regularly over potential 2024 loss

-How Eagle Pass became the center of the Biden-Abbott feud

-Fetterman offers rare sit down interview with Fox News

Slim Majorities

In a surprise announcement, longtime Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster of New Hampshire says she won’t seek re-election to the House of Representatives this year.

"I always said I was not going to stay in Congress forever – I will not be seeking re-election in 2024," the six-term representative in the key general election battleground state said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Kuster, an attorney and lobbyist with clients in the health care and pharmaceutical industry before winning election to the House in 2012, highlighted that her tenure in Congress "has been many things – rewarding, frustrating, inspiring, and challenging. But, more than anything, it has been an honor."

Republicans aim to defend their razor-thin House majority in November's elections.

The GOP currently holds a slim majority in the House of Representatives. And that has worsened in recent months as some high-profile Republicans are choosing to resign early, well before their term in office ends.

White House

KJP ends radio interview after economy question, leaves host stunned

Biden claims he commuted 'many, many times' by train on car-only Francis Scott Key Bridge

Former president reportedly making regular calls to Biden chief of staff, fearing Trump victory

Whale of a lawsuit threatens to swallow up Biden green energy agenda

Buttigieg says gov't must 'tear down' barriers to rebuild Baltimore connection

Another Biden official targeted with dung drop outside home

Capitol Hill

Comer rejects Democrats' latest bid to turn tables on Biden impeachment

House GOP blames Biden policies after migrant is accused of killing MI woman

Fetterman unafraid to oppose his party in Democrat-controlled Senate

Tales from the Campaign Trail

Trump enjoys an advantage over Biden in this key election factor

Across America

South Carolina found a state bank account with $1.8 billion, but they have no idea what it's for

Ohio AG prepared to defend new law banning gender transition surgeries for minors against ACLU lawsuit

How Eagle Pass became the center of Abbott/Biden feud

NYC officials defend prepaid debit card program for illegal immigrants

Conservatives trash NBC News after it bows to left-wing pressure on Ronna McDaniel

