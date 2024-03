Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

House Republicans are heaping criticism on President Biden’s border policies again after an illegal immigrant was accused of killing a 25-year-old woman in Michigan.

"Biden’s open border policies are costing lives in [Michigan]. TODAY, he could implement border measures, or use the authority that he already has," Rep. John James, R-Mich., wrote on X. "When is enough, enough?"

Brandon Ortiz-Vite, who is currently behind bars at a jail in Kent County, Michigan, is being charged with murder, carjacking, carrying a concealed weapon and felony use of a firearm after the body of 25-year-old Ruby Garcia was discovered on U.S. 131 in downtown Grand Rapids and identified by investigators. The pair had been in a romantic relationship at the time of the killing, police said.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokesperson confirmed that Ortiz-Vite was in the country illegally at the time of Garcia's death and that he was previously deported to Mexico in 2020.

It comes after the death of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old Georgia nursing student who was killed while jogging on the University of Georgia campus. Riley’s suspected killer, from Venezuela, arrived in the U.S. illegally. Officials said they did not know each other.

"An illegal migrant has been charged with murdering 25-year-old Ruby Garcia from Michigan. The murderer, Brandon Ortiz-Vite, had been deported then re-entered our country illegally. Under Biden, innocent lives are being cut short by people here illegally. Enough is enough," said Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., chairman of the House Republicans’ campaign arm.

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., wrote on X, "Laken Riley, Ruby Garcia… How many more innocent Americans have to die before Joe Biden closes the border?"

Another lawmaker, Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., sounded off, "An illegal alien was charged in the carjacking and murder of a 25-year-old Michigan woman. Joe Biden’s open border policies continue to kill innocent Americans."

Republicans have blamed Biden’s border policies for fueling the current migrant crisis, accusing him of rolling back stricter Trump administration-era rules and refusing to enforce existing immigration laws. The Biden administration in turn has accused the GOP of withholding funding the White House has requested to add more resources at the U.S.-Mexico border – though Republicans argue more funding is meaningless without policy upheaval.

A recent string of highly-publicized and unrelated crimes involving illegal immigrants has fueled the GOP’s outrage, including an attack on police officers in New York City.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment but did not immediately hear back.

