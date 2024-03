Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan was a victim of a manure dump outside his Washington, D.C., home on Monday that ultimately led to a bomb squad response. However, it turns out he was not the only Biden administration official who had fallen victim to the foul stunt.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was also targeted by pro-Palestinian protesters who poured a "significant heap of manure" in front of his Virginia residence, Politico reported.

A video of the incident posted online shows a small congregation of protesters outside of Austin's home chanting, "Austin, Austin, you ain't s---, we'll keep fighting until you quit" and "Austin, Austin, rise and shine, occupation is a crime!"

The event reportedly occurred around the same time as the stunt outside Sullivan's house.

A law enforcement official told Politico on Monday that a suspect tossed a "small amount" of manure from a car window, which led to a quick response from the Secret Service and Washington, D.C., police with a bomb squad.

The video, however, also shows the pro-Palestinian protesters outside of Sullivan's home.

"Sullivan, Sullivan, you can't hide, you're committing genocide!" they chanted.

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi told the New York Post that the Sullivan incident is currently under investigation.

Last April, Sullivan also dealt with a dazed and intoxicated man who wandered into his house in the middle of the night in what the New York Post called a "stunning security breach."

Sullivan told the man to leave and alerted his Secret Service detail about what had transpired after he exited his house.

The Department of Defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Lloyd incident.