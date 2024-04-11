Fox News Politics: Any time, any place

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What's happening?

- Trump challenges Biden to debate

- GOP moves to terminate 'rotten' DEI programs

- Latinos favor Trump over Biden

‘Anytime, anywhere, anyplace’

EXCLUSIVE: The Trump campaign is calling for additional 2024 presidential debates and for them to take place "much earlier" than initially proposed by the debate commission, with former President Trump telling Fox News Digital that he is "totally committed" to debating President Biden "anytime, anywhere, anyplace."

Fox News Digital exclusively obtained a letter Trump co-campaign managers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita sent Thursday to The Commission on Presidential Debates co-chairs Frank Farenkopf Jr. and Antonia Hernandez.

Wiles and LaCivita told the commission they were writing "in agreement with the pending letter," reported by The New York Times, "from television networks advocating for presidential debates to occur in 2024."

White House

BIDEN TAKES AIM: Biden moves to require more gun dealers to run background checks …Read more

Capitol Hill

NEWS YOU CAN USE: Republicans call federal NPR funding into question after allegations of liberal bias …Read more

DEI IS DOA: House Republicans move to terminate 'rotten' DEI programs in federal government …Read more

'WAR ON AMERICAN ENERGY': Republicans unveil effort blocking Biden's crackdown on oil, gas drilling …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

'ANY TIME, ANY PLACE': Trump campaign demands Biden debate him 'much earlier' and more often …Read more

BIDEN FALLING BEHIND: Latinos favor Trump over Biden on economy, support president shutting down border, poll finds …Read more

Across America

BORDER CRISIS CRACKDOWN: GOP governor signs bill allowing local authorities to arrest certain migrants, 'enforce immigration laws' …Read more

WOMEN'S EMPOWERMENT: America First Policy Institute rolls out abortion, life agenda to 'empower women' with resources, support …Read more

'LEAVE OUR HOUSE': Pro-Palestinian protester derails dinner at UC Berkeley law school dean’s home, refuses to leave …Read more

