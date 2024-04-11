Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

House Republicans move to terminate 'rotten' DEI programs in federal government

Rep. Mark Alford's bill is called the 'DEI DOA Act'

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published | Updated
Dave Rubin Hits Back On DEI | Will Cain Show Video

Dave Rubin Hits Back On DEI | Will Cain Show

Is it racist, as said by Charlamagne tha God, for someone like Dave Rubin to criticize DEI? A conversation with host of 'The Rubin Report' and creator of Locals.com Dave Rubin.

FIRST ON FOX: A group of House Republicans is leading the push to terminate programs on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) within the federal government. 

Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., introduced the "Diversity Equity Inclusion Dead on Arrival Act of 2024" or "The DEI DOA Act," backed by four fellow House Republicans.

"As a nation, we should place our focus on our commonality and the things that unite us. We certainly should not allow rotten initiatives such as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs to grow within our government," Alford told Fox News Digital.

PENTAGON EQUITY CHIEF PRAISES BOOK CALLING 9/11 FIRST RESPONDERS 'MENACES' AS SHE PUSHES FOR 'REVOLUTION'

Rep. Mark Alford

Rep. Mark Alford is rolling out a bill aimed at defunding DEI programs in the federal government.

"That is exactly why I am introducing legislation to prevent any federal agency from instituting DEI in their trainings. My colleagues and I on the Armed Services Committee have worked tirelessly to ensure these curriculums are eliminated from our military. Now, it is time to take it a step further and eliminate DEI across the federal government."

Alford’s bill would target DEI offices in the State Department, Treasury, and Department of Interior, among others.

UN SECRETARY-GENERAL YOUTH CLIMATE ADVISER CALLS FOR WHITES TO BE STRIPPED OF POWER IN 'REVOLUTIONARY FIGHTS'

President Biden in Oval Office

President Biden (AP/Evan Vucci)

It would also defund the Treasury’s Office of Civil Rights and Equal Employment Opportunity, The Office of Civil Rights of the United States Agency for International Development, and the Chief Diversity Officers Executive Council.

The bill’s introduction comes after a pair of progressives, Reps. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Jamie Raskin, D-Md., introduced a bill aimed at codifying DEI’s place in federal programming.

NPR EDITOR REBUKES OUTLET'S OWN COVERAGE OF HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP, COVID LAB LEAK AND RUSSIAGATE

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

Rep. Jamie Raskin is one of two progressives leading a bill to codify DEI in federal programs. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Their Federal Government Equity Improvement Act and the Equity in Agency Planning Act would "ensure that federal agencies continue their work to promote equal opportunity for all, including people of color, women, rural communities, individuals with disabilities, and others that have been systemically excluded from participating fully in economic, social, and civic life," according to a press release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this year, House Republicans forced the House of Representatives’ Office of Diversity and Inclusion to shut down as part of a deal to pass a $1.2 trillion government funding package.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

