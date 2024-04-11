America First Policy Institute rolls out abortion, life agenda to 'empower women' with resources, support

EXCLUSIVE: America First Policy Institute (AFPI) is rolling out an agenda on Thursday that will "empower women" and support them in "challenging situations," including unexpected pregnancies, fertility issues, adoption and more, while providing mental health resources surrounding abortion and pregnancy.

The introduction of AFPI’s H.O.P.E. agenda comes just days after former President Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, said the issue of abortion should be left to the states. Trump explicitly affirmed his support for in vitro fertilization (IVF) and emphasized his support for states determining their own laws for abortion — so long as there are exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother.

"The states will determine by vote, or legislation, or perhaps both, and whatever they decide must be the law of the land – in this case, the law of the state," Trump said. "Many states will be different. Many states will have a different number of weeks…at the end of the day it is all about the will of the people."

The H.O.P.E. agenda, obtained by Fox News Digital, is a 20-point plan designed to "empower women in motherhood, adoption, foster care and fertility treatments while reducing the number of abortions and providing support in challenging situations, including mental health needs."

The "H" stands for "Health" for women and babies "at all stages of pregnancy and after, including routine and emergent medical care and mental health support and access to IVF treatments."

The "O" stands for "Opportunity" for women to be "supported."

The "P" is for "Prosperity" for women and children to have access to resources needed to live, including childcare assistance.

The "E" is for "empowerment for women to know fathers will be held financially responsible," and more.

The agenda would allow courts to "award child support to mothers while a child is in the womb," and it changes tax laws that would allow expectant mothers to claim a dependent or child tax deduction on federal taxes the year the baby was conceived, even if born the following year. AFPI says that could save a mother $3,600.

The agenda also addresses legal and financial barriers to adoption and foster care through specific tax credits; enhances healthcare access to improve outcomes and reduce maternal mortality; supports pregnancy resource centers and community health centers; and prioritizes the health of women and their babies.

The agenda also makes counseling available to women before they undergo abortions.

The plan would also require companies that cover abortion costs to also provide the same level of coverage for pro-family measures, like seeking infertility treatments or pursuing adoption.

The document also affirms "the long-standing exceptions [to abortion bans] for victims of race and incest, protecting the life of the mother, and ensuring babies born alive receive life-saving medical care."

"After five decades of tireless advocacy, the pro-life movement succeeded in returning decisions regarding abortion policies to state-elected representatives through the landmark Dobbs decision," AFPI president and CEO Brooke Rollins told Fox News Digital. "We have an opportunity to prioritize a broader set of pro-life and pro-family principles that compassionately care for the lives of both the woman and unborn child."

Rollins added, "Protecting life isn’t just a policy; it’s a commitment to supporting women, children, and those pursuing parenthood."

Rollins told Fox News Digital that AFPI’s agenda proposal "upholds the sanctity of every life and offers support to those with financial barriers and those seeking fertility treatments, ensuring access to the journey of parenthood for all."

"We recognize that every situation is unique and vow to provide the care and support they deserve," Rollins added.

AFPI, a 501C3 non-profit, non-partisan research institute focused on "advancing policies that put the American people first," is led by senior leaders from the Trump administration, including Rollins, the former White House director of the Domestic Policy Council, former Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon, and other former Cabinet-level officials.

The issue of abortion is high on voters' list ahead of the 2024 presidential election.