Congress

'Expect NPR to suffer’ under GOP admin: Republicans renew call to defund outlet amid bias scandal

House Majority Whip Emmer says NPR should 'forfeit taxpayer funding' if it displays bias

By Julia Johnson , Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published | Updated
NPR defends reporting after veteran editor slams anti-Trump bias Video

NPR defends reporting after veteran editor slams anti-Trump bias

‘Outnumbered’ co-hosts react to an NPR senior editor calling out the outlet’s alleged bias during an interview with Bari Weiss.

Congressional Republicans said National Public Radio's (NPR) federal funding should be revisited after a senior editor at the publication penned a scathing review of its employees' partisan makeup. 

"NPR has abandoned their own definition of diversity and inclusion with their one-sided reporting and blatantly biased newsroom," House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., the No. 3 House Republican leader, told Fox News Digital.

"The choice should be simple: Fulfill your obligation to provide accurate, balanced information to the American people or forfeit taxpayer funding."

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, also suggested NPR could face consequences for its purported bias under a potential future Trump administration.

NPR EDITOR REBUKES OWN OUTLET'S COVERAGE OF HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP, COVID LAB LEAK AND RUSSIAGATE

Two inset images of Republican lawmakers over a background that includes the NPR logo

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer and Sen. Ted Cruz are two of the Republican lawmakers laying into NPR. (AP/Getty Images)

"If you get a Republican administration, and that's increasingly likely, you can expect NPR to suffer if they don't show a lack of partisanship… And that's not where they are today," Romney told Fox News Digital.

Senior business editor Uri Berliner, a 25-year veteran of NPR, recently shared damning allegations about his employer's viewpoint diversity and the effect it has had on coverage in a piece for the Free Press

Per Berliner, "I found 87 registered Democrats working in editorial positions and zero Republicans. None," describing his NPR office in Washington, D.C.

NPR EDITOR KNOCKS OUTLET'S 'TROUBLING' AVOIDANCE OF GROWING ANTISEMITISM FOLLOWING OCT. 7

It's added fuel to an already-burning fire for the GOP, which has long accused NPR of acting with a liberal bias while receiving some federal funds.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, slammed NPR for behaving "like a partisan propaganda institution." He added that "taxpayer funding" shouldn't go toward such a publication. 

Mitt Romney

Sen. Mitt Romney predicted that a future Trump administration would crack down on NPR. (Getty Images)

"I would be more than fine pulling funding from NPR," added Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., calling NPR's overwhelmingly Democratic staff "a free market issue."

Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., noted, "It makes you realize that independent news is, is dead somehow."

The Missouri Republican pointed to NBC News' recent hiring and subsequent firing of former Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. He noted that her termination was in response to employee backlash at the outlet. 

"The people in my district, they see through all of that stuff," Burlison said. "They know that they can't trust the… mainstream media."

NPR EDITOR FOUND REGISTERED DEMOCRATS OUTNUMBERED REPUBLICANS 87 TO ZERO IN NEWSROOM

Rep. Andy Ogles said he would be "more than fine" pulling funding from NPR. (Getty Images)

Asked if action will be taken in the legislature to address NPR's funding from the government, which is doled out through a nonprofit organization, Cruz said, "I certainly hope so."

NPR defended its journalism in a statement by its chief news executive Edith Chapin, published in one of its own stories

"We're proud to stand behind the exceptional work that our desks and shows do to cover a wide range of challenging stories," Chapin said.

NPR did not immediately provide comment to Fox News Digital. 

