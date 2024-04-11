Latinos favor Trump over Biden on economy, support president shutting down border, poll finds

Latino Americans overwhelmingly say former President Donald Trump would be better for the economy and immigration than President Biden, according to a Thursday poll from Axios/Ipsos.

The poll found that 20% of Latinos think Biden is "good for the U.S. economy," while 42% of respondents said the same about Trump. When it comes to immigration, 22% said Biden is "good" on the issue, while 29% said the same for Trump.

Latinos also favored Trump on crime and public safety, with 31% endorsing him on the issue, compared to Biden's 20%.

Biden defeated Trump on two issues in the poll, however. Latinos believe, 28% to 23%, that Biden is better for the health of democracy in the U.S., and 30% trust him more on abortion issues, compared to 21% for Trump.

Biden also underperformed in the poll, compared to the Democratic Party in general, with the party beating its presidential candidate by 1% to 2% on each poll question.

Thursday's poll was conducted in partnership with Noticias Telemundo from March 22-28. The survey questioned 1,012 Latino adults selected randomly via Ipsos' KnowledgePanel, which seeks to create a national representative sample.

The campaigns for Biden and Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

Trump has centered his campaign on immigration and the economy, declaring the U.S.-Mexico border a "war zone" in late February.

Trump allies have sought to capitalize on Biden's unpopularity on immigration with extensive ad buys. The conservative nonprofit Building America’s Future launched a six-figure digital ad campaign on Tuesday in the Midwest battleground states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, hammering Biden's immigration policies. Trump was set to deliver two speeches on immigration over the same period.

"Donald Trump was right," the one-minute ad opens followed by a soundbite of Trump saying in a 2015 speech, "They're not sending their best. They're bringing drugs."

The ad then plays audio from a news report discussing drugs being smuggled across the border before quoting Trump also saying that illegal immigration is bringing "crime and rapists," along with news reports backing up that claim.

During his speech in Michigan last week, Trump fired numerous salvos at his successor in the White House, arguing that "under crooked Joe Biden, every state is now a border state."

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.