Fox News Politics: Prosecutorial Pass

-Trump begins endorsing replacements to replenish GOP majority in House as cabinet picks shrink lead

-White House insists Biden, Harris have 'one of most successful administrations in history' despite 2024 loss

-New study finds DEI initiatives creating ‘hostile attribution bias'

Special Counsel seeks to dismiss Jan 6th charges

Special Counsel Jack Smith is asking a judge to drop all charges against President-elect Donald Trump stemming from Smith's investigation into the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach, Fox News Digital has learned.

Judge Tanya Chutkan will need to approve the request before the case is dismissed.

Smith also filed a motion to drop his appeal in his classified records case against Trump--a case that was tossed in July by federal Judge Aileen Cannon. Cannon ruled Smith was unlawfully appointed as special counsel.

The moves come after Smith, earlier this month after Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election, signaled he would begin winding down his case against Trump. The filing went live on the Department of Justice docket on Monday afternoon…Read more

White House

VISCERAL CRIES: PETA protests Biden turkey pardon with 'Hell on Wheels' display with subliminal messaging meant to make people go vegan…Read more

PARDONED: Biden does his final White House Thanksgiving turkey pardoning: 'Last time to speak here as your president'…Read more

Trump Transition

AG PICK: Pam Bondi, Trump's pick for attorney general, praised as 'loyal' and 'qualified' for top US prosecutor role…Read more

‘UNLIKELY COALITION’: A criminal reform advocate sees opportunities in a second Trump term…Read more

'STRONG' ON ENERGY: Trump planning to lift Biden's LNG pause, increase oil drilling during first days in office…Read more

'FIRED UP': ICE group praises Trump for Homan, Noem picks to lead immigration team: ‘Fired up’…Read more

'NO NUCLEAR WEAPON': Here's how the US and Israel could thwart Iran’s nuclear efforts under a new Trump administration…Read more

Capitol Hill

RAZOR-THIN MARGINS: Size of slim Republican House majority hangs on 3 uncalled races…Read more

'TOTAL ENDORSEMENT': Trump urges Florida Republican to mount congressional bid: 'RUN, RANDY, RUN!'…Read more

READY ON 'DAY ONE': Ohio congressman vying to replace JD Vance in the Senate says Trump's agenda must be priority on 'Day One'…Read more

GAETZ SEAT: Fighter pilot, decorated combat veteran Jeff Witt announces bid to fill Florida House seat vacated by Gaetz…Read more

Across America

NEW NEIGHBOR: Maryland governor defends $190K Trump-centric consulting contract as president-elect moves in next door…Read more

THE 'NEW JOE BIDEN': NY Dem Rep. Ritchie Torres dubs Gov. Kathy Hochul 'the new Joe Biden,' warns of potential 2026 election loss…Read more

'WE WILL INTERVENE': Gavin Newsom threatens intervention if Trump kills Biden's $7.5K EV tax credit…Read more

GET OUT OF DENVER: Denver mayor says he’s prepared to go to jail over opposition to Trump deportations of illegal immigrants…Read more