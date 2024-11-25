Biden does his final White House Thanksgiving turkey pardoning: 'Last time to speak here as your president'

President Biden pardoned this year's national Thanksgiving turkeys "Peach" and "Blossom" on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday – the last time he will partake in the tradition in office.

Biden thanked John Zimmerman, chair of the National Turkey Federation, and Zimmerman's son Grant for participating in the annual White House tradition.

The national turkey lobby first presented a turkey to President Truman in the 1940s for Thanksgiving, and President George H.W. Bush began the annual tradition of pardoning turkeys, Biden said.

Zimmerman has raised more than 4 million turkeys over his 35-year career, Biden noted. In the last four years, Biden has pardoned other national Thanksgiving turkeys, named "Peanut Butter" and "Jelly," "Chocolate" and "Chip," and "Liberty" and "Bell."

In his remarks, Biden said Zimmerman's family was from Northfield, Minnesota, which the president and his Agriculture Secretary Tim Vilsack visited last year with "our great friend, the Minnesota governor Tim Walz, talking about transforming rural America back in Minnesota." Walz ran unsuccessfully for the White House as vice president on the ticket with Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Harris, who was notably absent from Monday's turkey pardoning ceremony.

Biden did not mention Harris, who is reportedly keeping a low profile with close aides and family in Hawaii following her defeat by President-elect Trump.

The 82-year-old president did take the opportunity to give thanks for his term in office.

"This event marks the official start of the holiday season here in Washington. It's also my last time to speak here as your president during the season," Biden said. "And give thanks and gratitude. So let me say to you, it's been the honor of my life. I'm forever grateful that today my wife, Jill, and I will travel to Staten Island, New York, for a Friendsgiving with members of the Coast Guard and their families to demonstrate our gratitude for their service and sacrifice – like my son. We're also keeping our hearts to those who have lost so much who will have an empty seat at the Thanksgiving dinner table tonight, or excuse me, Thursday night."

"May we use this moment to take time from our busy lives, and focus on what matters most. Our families," Biden added. "In America, we never give up. We keep going. We keep the faith. Just remember who we are. We're the United States of America. There's nothing, nothing, nothing beyond our capacity if we do it together. So happy Thanksgiving, America. God bless you all. And may God protect our troops."