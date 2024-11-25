Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden

Biden does his final White House Thanksgiving turkey pardoning: 'Last time to speak here as your president'

Biden says Thanksgiving turkey pardoning 'my last time to speak here as your president during the season'

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace Fox News
Published
close
Biden pardons Thanksgiving turkeys, says WH speech 'last time to speak here as your president during the season' Video

Biden pardons Thanksgiving turkeys, says WH speech 'last time to speak here as your president during the season'

President Biden pardoned Thanksgiving turkeys Peach and Blossom at the White House, saying his speech is his "last time to speak here as your president during the season."

President Biden pardoned this year's national Thanksgiving turkeys "Peach" and "Blossom" on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday – the last time he will partake in the tradition in office. 

Biden thanked John Zimmerman, chair of the National Turkey Federation, and Zimmerman's son Grant for participating in the annual White House tradition.

The national turkey lobby first presented a turkey to President Truman in the 1940s for Thanksgiving, and President George H.W. Bush began the annual tradition of pardoning turkeys, Biden said. 

Zimmerman has raised more than 4 million turkeys over his 35-year career, Biden noted. In the last four years, Biden has pardoned other national Thanksgiving turkeys, named "Peanut Butter" and "Jelly," "Chocolate" and "Chip," and "Liberty" and "Bell." 

PETA PROTESTS BIDEN TURKEY PARDON WITH 'HELL ON WHEELS' DISPLAY, SUBLIMINAL MESSAGING TO MAKE PEOPLE GO VEGAN

Biden with National Turkey Federation chair

President Biden is pictured with John Zimmerman, chair of the National Turkey Federation, and Zimmerman's son Grant, after pardoning the national Thanksgiving turkey Peach during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

In his remarks, Biden said Zimmerman's family was from Northfield, Minnesota, which the president and his Agriculture Secretary Tim Vilsack visited last year with "our great friend, the Minnesota governor Tim Walz, talking about transforming rural America back in Minnesota." Walz ran unsuccessfully for the White House as vice president on the ticket with Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Harris, who was notably absent from Monday's turkey pardoning ceremony. 

Biden did not mention Harris, who is reportedly keeping a low profile with close aides and family in Hawaii following her defeat by President-elect Trump. 

The 82-year-old president did take the opportunity to give thanks for his term in office.

Biden pardons turkeys

President Biden speaks during a pardoning ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

HARRIS DISAPPEARS FROM SPOTLIGHT, VACATIONS IN HAWAII AFTER ELECTION LOSS

"This event marks the official start of the holiday season here in Washington. It's also my last time to speak here as your president during the season," Biden said. "And give thanks and gratitude. So let me say to you, it's been the honor of my life. I'm forever grateful that today my wife, Jill, and I will travel to Staten Island, New York, for a Friendsgiving with members of the Coast Guard and their families to demonstrate our gratitude for their service and sacrifice – like my son. We're also keeping our hearts to those who have lost so much who will have an empty seat at the Thanksgiving dinner table tonight, or excuse me, Thursday night."

Thanksgiving turkeys at the White House

The national Thanksgiving turkeys Peach and Blossom before the pardoning ceremony at the White House, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"May we use this moment to take time from our busy lives, and focus on what matters most. Our families," Biden added. "In America, we never give up. We keep going. We keep the faith. Just remember who we are. We're the United States of America. There's nothing, nothing, nothing beyond our capacity if we do it together. So happy Thanksgiving, America. God bless you all. And may God protect our troops." 

Danielle Wallace is a breaking news and politics reporter at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on X: @danimwallace

More from Politics