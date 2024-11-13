Fox News Politics: Setting the Stage for a New Administration

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump transition, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

-Thune wins secret ballot to become new Senate GOP leader, succeeding McConnell

-Trump thanks Biden for 'smooth transition' during White House meeting

-Trump names Stephen Miller, Dan Scavino to senior White House staff

WHO WILL BE ADVISING THE NEW PRESIDENT?

Since winning the election last week, President-elect Donald Trump has begun evaluating and rolling out his picks for his Cabinet and other top roles.

Here’s a roundup of whom Trump has picked to fill top jobs in his administration…Read more

White House

IN THE RED: Top Democrat officials worried tens of millions in Harris campaign debt could be their problem…Read more

REINFORCEMENTS: Trump inauguration: DC police chief expecting '4,000 police officers to assist us'…Read more

'SECOND AMENDMENT WON': Trump's victory over Harris proves 'Second Amendment won,' gun rights groups say…Read more

QUITTING TIME: Special Counsel Jack Smith plans to resign, file report before Trump can fire him: report…Read more

'CHILD MUTILATION': Trump HHS could reverse Biden-Harris policies on gender treatments for minors…Read more

'DEVESTATING IMPACTS': Biden admin says climate change poses national security risks, sends delegation to address them…Read more

NUCLEAR CAPACITY: Biden admin sets new target to triple US nuclear capacity from 2020 levels…Read more

Cabinet Picks

NOT ISOLATIONISTS: Trump's first Cabinet picks decidedly not isolationists: Ukraine, Israel breathe a sigh of relief…Read more

SHORT LIST: Trump considers New York Rep Brandon Williams for possible Labor Secretary nomination…Read more

'YOU GUYS ARE STUCK WITH ME': Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders to remain in office, will not join Trump administration…Read more

'REALLY EFFICIENT': Elizabeth Warren gets sarcastic after Trump taps Musk, Ramaswamy for DOGE: 'Yeah, this seems REALLY efficient'…Read more

Capitol Hill

LONE STAR SPLIT: Ted Cruz gets behind Rick Scott for leader, in blow to fellow Texan John Cornyn…Read more

CABAL COVERUP: Ex-Pentagon official says government 'cabal' is hiding 'the fact that we are not alone'…Read more

'KEEP OUR NATION SAFE': Senators vow to ban pro-Hamas migrants from entering US with bipartisan push…Read more

BALANCE OF POWER: Republicans 2 seats away from House majority, giving Trump leeway to implement agenda…Read more

'IDLE SPECULATION': Democratic committee chair pours cold water on replacing Sotomayor before Trump takes office…Read more

Across America

TRUMP ADDRESSES REPUBLICANS: Trump predicts GOP could win NY, CA next election and muses about running again himself…Read more

'THEY'RE DETERMINED': More migrants likely to rush border despite reports of splintering caravan: experts…Read more

'TITAN OF THE PROFESSION': Former solicitor general Theodore Olson, conservative lawyer who argued Bush 2000 recount case, dead at 84…Read more

'THREAT REMAINS GREAT': Democratic governors form resistance group against Trump…Read more

