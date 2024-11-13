Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Trump predicts GOP could win NY, CA next election and muses about running again himself

'I suspect I won't be running again unless you do something else, unless you say he's so good we've got to figure something out,' Trump joked

By Morgan Phillips , Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Trump urged to rein in ‘problem children’ in House GOP to avoid another McCarthy debacle Video

Trump urged to rein in ‘problem children’ in House GOP to avoid another McCarthy debacle

Former federal prosecutor Trey Gowdy, TV host Hugh Hewitt and 'Jewish Insider' editor-in-chief Josh Kraushaar join 'America's Newsroom' to weigh in as President-elect Trump makes his historic return to Washington, D.C.

President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday predicted the GOP could win liberal states like California and New York in the next election — and mused about running a fourth time. 

"I suspect I won't be running again unless you do something else, unless you say he's so good we've got to figure something out," he joked to a gathering of House Republicans ahead of their closed-door leadership elections in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. 

"It's nice to win. It's always nice to win. A lot of good friends in this room. So, you know, we had, like, historic kind of numbers, especially for the president," Trump said. "But the House did very well, and I think we're responsible for helping you."

President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday predicted the GOP could win liberal states like California and New York in the next election — and mused about running a fourth time.

President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday predicted the GOP could win liberal states like California and New York in the next election — and mused about running a fourth time. (AP/Evan Vucci)

REPUBLICANS 2 SEATS AWAY FROM HOUSE MAJORITY, GIVING TRUMP LEEWAY TO IMPLEMENT AGENDA

Trump’s appearance came as lawmakers returned to Washington for a lame duck session before the next term. Republicans are poised to keep their narrow majority in the House, and have won control of the Senate, granting them far greater ease next term at getting conservative legislation to the president’s desk.

Trump went on: "We won, which is great because Republicans aren't supposed to be winning the majority." 

Tom Emmer, Steve Scalise, Mike Johnson

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, Speaker Mike Johnson, and Majority Leader Steve Scalise are running for their same roles to lead the next Congress. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We won it every way — all seven swing states by a lot … New Jersey is right, just a few points. It's got them very worried because they said, well, next time if we go up even a fraction of what we went up, you're going to win New York, you're going to win new Jersey, you're going to win places that weren't winnable. California too." 

More from Politics