Donald Trump

Trump inauguration: DC police chief expecting '4,000 police officers to assist us'

DC Metro Police has been planning for 2025 inauguration since mid-summer

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Trump to meet with Biden, key Republican leaders in DC Video

Trump to meet with Biden, key Republican leaders in DC

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., says he's hopeful and excited for Trump's return to the White House to help pass the Republican agenda, reacts to cabinet nominations.

An estimated 4,000 additional police officers are expected to be on hand in Washington, D.C., in January for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, the city’s police chief says. 

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith says her agency has been "in the planning process for the inauguration since the mid-summer." 

"We have reached out to several police agencies across the United States of America and the majority of them have been very, very intentional about supporting us during the inauguration," Smith said Tuesday. "We hope we can get to 4,000 police officers to assist us in this process. We are close to that number. 

"We do have other agencies who are continuing to reach out to us. And as they reach out, we will accept their request to provide mutual aid support for the District of Columbia during the inauguration process," Smith added. 

SECRET SERVICE TO RAMP UP SECURITY ON JAN. 6, 2025, TO AVOID ANOTHER RIOT AT THE CAPITOL 

Trump inauguration ceremony 2017

President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The police chief also said her department has been in touch with local partners such as DC Fire and EMS and the Office of Unified Communications on a "regular basis." 

"With our federal partners, we have been meeting with them on a bi-weekly basis. And sometimes on a weekly basis to determine what intelligence information that may arise, not just in D.C. but across the U.S.," Smith said. "And we will continue with those efforts as we progress into the certification of the election as well as the inauguration." 

SPECIAL COUNSEL JACK SMITH PLANS TO RESIGN, FILE REPORT BEFORE TRUMP CAN FIRE HIM: REPORT 

D.C. Metro Police Department Chief Pamela Smith

D.C. Metro Police Department Chief Pamela Smith attends the burial service for D.C. Police Officer Wayne David, who was killed in the line of duty, at Fort Lincoln Cemetery on Sept. 12 in Brentwood, Maryland. Smith described on Tuesday how her agency is preparing for President-elect Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration. (Maansi Srivastava for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The certification of the election results is set for Jan. 6, 2025, while the inauguration will happen two weeks later on Jan. 20. 

The U.S. Secret Service previously announced in September that the "2025 Counting and Certification of Electoral Votes in Washington, DC on Jan. 6, 2025, has been designated a National Special Security Event by the Secretary of Homeland Security." 

Trump victory speech

President-elect Donald Trump is gearing up for his second term in the White House. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"National Special Security Events are events of the highest national significance," Eric Ranaghan, the Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service’s Dignitary Protective Division, said at the time. "The U.S. Secret Service, in collaboration with our federal, state, and local partners are committed to developing and implementing a comprehensive and integrated security plan to ensure the safety and security of this event and its participants." 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

